Sam Bradford Released by Cardinals After Losing Starting Job to Josh Rosen

Sam Bradford Released by Cardinals After Losing Starting Job to Josh RosenNovember 3, 2018
The Arizona Cardinals released veteran quarterback Sam Bradford on Saturday.
Bradford started the first three games of the season before losing his job to rookie first-round pick Josh Rosen.
According to ESPN.com's Mike Sando, the Minnesota Vikings will lose a projected third-round compensatory pick in the 2019 NFL draft, while the Cardinals will gain a projected sixth-round pick by cutting ties with Bradford.
Following Carson Palmer's retirement, Arizona signed Bradford to a one-year, $20 million contract in free agency. Per Spotrac, the deal included a team option for 2019.
ESPN's Adam Schefter noted Bradford will land on waivers, and if a team claims him, it will inherit his Arizona contract:
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Former Cardinals’ QB Sam Bradford now goes on waivers. If a team claimed him, it would inherit his Cardinals’ contract - $2.5 million in base salary, $2.5 million in roster bonuses and a $20 million salary for 2019.
In three starts with the Cards, Bradford went 0-3. He completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 400 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions.
Bradford has been inactive for the past five games with a pectoral injury, and now that he's been released, veteran Mike Glennon will continue to serve as Rosen's backup.
Last season, a knee injury kept Bradford from appearing in all but two games for the Vikings.
The previous year, he set what was then an NFL record with a completion percentage of 71.6 percent and threw for 3,877 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions.
He was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft by the St. Louis Rams and spent five seasons with the Rams before stints as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, Vikings and Cardinals.
In 83 career starts, the 30-year-old Bradford is 34-48-1 with 19,449 yards, 103 touchdowns and 61 interceptions.
The Cardinals have struggled this season with the third-worst record in the NFC at 2-6.
Arizona is on a bye week, but Rosen is expected to be under center when it travels to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs next Sunday.
