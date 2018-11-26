WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 26

0 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

Monday Night Raw has set the course for WWE TLC 2018 already. The top matches are confirmed with Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose, Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin and Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax. This means Raw has a lot of time to fill to build to these matches up.

This week, the focus was set to be clearly on Rollins, who promised an open challenge where he would defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship against anyone. Another title match was scheduled for this week with The Authors of Pain competing against Bobby Roode and Chad Gable.

With Strowman sidelined with an injury, the men's division on Raw turned to two other big matches. Corbin would fight one of his biggest rivals in Finn Balor while Elias would get one more shot to take down Bobby Lashley and shut up Lio Rush.

The women's division focus was less certain though Jax was likely continue to build momentum and potentially attempt to intimidate Rousey. The Baddest Woman on the Planet though is not one to be easily frightened.

This week's Raw had some serious potential with so many huge matches promised. TLC is still weeks away, so there was no reason this show had to rush anything, focusing on telling great stories and putting on quality matches.