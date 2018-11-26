WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 26

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 26November 27, 2018
Monday Night Raw has set the course for WWE TLC 2018 already. The top matches are confirmed with Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose, Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin and Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax. This means Raw has a lot of time to fill to build to these matches up.
This week, the focus was set to be clearly on Rollins, who promised an open challenge where he would defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship against anyone. Another title match was scheduled for this week with The Authors of Pain competing against Bobby Roode and Chad Gable.
With Strowman sidelined with an injury, the men's division on Raw turned to two other big matches. Corbin would fight one of his biggest rivals in Finn Balor while Elias would get one more shot to take down Bobby Lashley and shut up Lio Rush.
The women's division focus was less certain though Jax was likely continue to build momentum and potentially attempt to intimidate Rousey. The Baddest Woman on the Planet though is not one to be easily frightened.
This week's Raw had some serious potential with so many huge matches promised. TLC is still weeks away, so there was no reason this show had to rush anything, focusing on telling great stories and putting on quality matches.
Elias vs. Bobby Lashley
Corbin started the show with Drew McIntyre, Lashley and Lio Rush to brag about the damage they did to Strowman. Corbin showed a video of The Monster Among Men promising he would be back soon from his elbow surgery.
The acting general manager then made clear he would become permanent at TLC after The Monster did not appear for their match. Elias interrupted and insulted Lashley. During their match, The Drifter managed to deal with the number's game outside and get the three apparently with an elbow drop.
However, Rush pulled the referee out of position with the ref calling for a disqualification. The GM though announced the match was actually no DQ with the three men then storming the ring and destroying the musician. After an around-the-ring Spear outside, the pinfall was academic.
Result
Lashley def. Elias by pinfall
Grade
C-
Analysis
Once again, Corbin's story is taking up far too much time per week on Raw. Lashley and McIntyre make for an imposing pair to help the GM elect, but this alliance is leading to flat matches that do not matter. It is far too clear what will happen long before the finish.
Elias looked impressive here despite the terrible odds, which should bode well for him after Corbin loses power. For now, it is a waiting game. Even though the story being sold is that Strowman will not make it to TLC, this is most likely the final act of Corbin's run as GM.
The Lucha House Party vs. The Revival (Lucha House Party Rules)
The Revival called out Lucha House Parties for their cheap rule changes before demanding a rematch. Despite Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder's frustration, the match was again competed under Lucha House Party rules with Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Grand Metalik dominating. Dorado hit a shooting star press to get the luchadors another victory.
Result
Lucha House Party def. Revival by pinfall
Grade
D+
Analysis
Lucha House Party will always be fun to watch, but the artifical attempt to make them stand out was already a bad move the first time out. It feels like the faces are openly cheating for no discernible reason at a time when the heel GM clearly isn't support them.
This feud still has potential, but it is not going anywhere until the odds are fair. Otherwise, it's just a glorified handicap squash.
Nia Jax Declares Herself the Pinnacle of the Women's Division
Jax bragged about putting Becky Lynch on the shelf with a concussion. She then took credit for starting The Baddest Woman on the Planet's downfall that was showcased by Charlotte Flair's brutal attack at Survivor Series.
After The Face Breaker claimed she was on top of the women's division, Rousey finally came out to promise to take out The Irresistible Force.
As Tamina looked to help Jax double team the champ, Natalya ran down to make the save only to be taken out by The Riott Squad. Jumping into the fray, Rousey sent Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan retreating up the ramp.
Grade
C-
Analysis
Jax has never been a great mic worker, but this felt even worse than usual. The former women's champion tried to sell her cockiness as a heel, and it came off as completely contrived. Rousey looked like a seasoned veteran on the mic in comparison.
WWE is taking the right steps to make the most of this situation. By leaning into the unfortunate injury, Jax vs. Rousey has more heat. Lynch vs. Jax will be a huge angle for WWE. However, after that point, The Face Breaker should fall down the ladder for a while as punishment for the reckless shot.
The Authors of Pain vs. Bobby Roode and Chad Gable (Raw Tag Team Championships)
Drake Maverick promised that Bobby Roode and Chad Gable would understand the fear he felt at Survivor Series by the end of this title match against The Authors of Pain. Gable and Roode sounded focused in their interview before heading out for the contest.
Maverick played mind games by stealing Roode's robe and heading backstage. As revenge for The Glorious One's comments, the manager peed on the robe backstage, which was shown on the titantron. The distraction allowed Akam and Rezar to hit an elevated powerbomb on Roode for the win.
Result
Authors of Pain def. Roode and Gable by pinfall
Grade
C
Analysis
If it were possible to pay attention to the action in the ring here, there was enough to make for a decent title defense. However, this was all just a stunt to continue a frustrating angle that is belittling Maverick repeatedly.
The Raw tag team division deserves so much more better than this especially AOP.
Ember Moon (w/ Curt Hawkins) vs. Alicia Fox (w/ Jinder Mahal)
With new partner Curt Hawkins in her corner, Ember Moon did not take long to put away Alicia Fox. She connected with The Eclipse for three. Afterward, Hawkins celebrated as if he got his first win in years.
Result
Moon def. Fox by pinfall
Grade
C
Analysis
This was a complete squash that felt like it didn't even need to happen. This was supposed to help sell Mixed Match Challenge, but the match never went anywhere to help make it feel like a proper sell. At least The War Goddess picked up a win.
Jinder Mahal (w/ The Singh Brothers) vs. No Way Jose
No Way Jose interrupted the celebration of Moon and Hawkins to head to the ring with the conga line. The Modern Day Maharaja quickly grounded the party animal, but Jose refused to stay down. Eventually, Mahal put him down though with an emphatic Khallas.
Result
Mahal def. Jose by pinfall
Grade
D
Analysis
Jose has not been on TV for a while for a reason. He is seen as an enhancement talent at best, so there was no reason he should have gotten in as much offense as he did against Mahal. Somehow, this went much longer than Moon vs. Fox but provided even less.
Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler (WWE Intercontinental Championship)
Rollins told fans he wanted to refocus after Ambrose's mind games, so he was returning to defending his championship in open challenges. Dolph Ziggler took this chance to get another title shot against The Architect, certain he had Rollins' number.
The Showoff proved early that he certainly knew how to challenge the WWE intercontinental champion, but it was not enough. Even after connecting with a Zig Zag, Rollins stayed in it before hitting a superplex into a Falcon Arrow for the win.
Result
Rollins def. Ziggler by pinfall
Grade
B
Analysis
The point of the open challenge format is to allow new contenders to stand out. This would have been a cool way to let Apollo Crews continue to build some good will with the fans. An NXT call-up or a return from someone like Bray Wyatt would have been an exciting move.
Instead, it was just another Rollins vs. Ziggler match. To be fair, this was easily the best match of the night, a great TV clash. It was obvious both put their all into every moment, and their chemistry is obvious. It was just completely unnecessary with so many new options available.
Alexa Bliss Hosts an Open Forum with Sasha Banks and Bayley
Corbin's newly appointed leader of the women's division Alexa Bliss held an open forum with the fans supposedly asking questions of Sasha Banks and Bayley. The Goddess quickly took over though and tried to convince the best friends to turn on each other.
After one too many insults of Bliss by The Boss and Hug Connection, Mickie James, Fox and Dana Brooke jumped the faces only to be run off by Banks and Bayley, who stood tall.
Grade
C
Analysis
Grade school insults coupled with completely inconsequential storytelling made this a useless segment. While it is good to have Banks and Bayley doing something on Raw again, their rivalry with Bliss will need to make a dramatic shift to not feel completely lackluster.
The only thing that came out of this was Brooke helping the heels, but she was disposed of quickly even though she made this a three-on-two beatdown.
Baron Corbin vs. Finn Balor
All on his own to start, Corbin still managed to wear down Balor in this match early. However, The Irishman refused to be slowed, getting faster and more aggressive with each minute. After the GM elect dodged the Coup De Grace, he announced the match was now a handicap match including McIntyre.
It took less than a minute for The Scottish Psychopath to put this way by hitting a Claymore kick on a distracted Balor. Afterward, Lashley joined the fray with the three planting The Extraordinary Man, ending with another Claymore kick.
Result
Corbin and McIntyre def. Balor by pinfall
Grade
C
Analysis
This was no different than the opening segment beyond the match having a little more to it. As a main event, it was unremarkable. Corbin and Balor have always been fine opponents but certainly not a pairing worthy of closing out Raw.
The point of Raw was to sell Corbin as a looming unstoppable force, but it just made this entire night feel lethargic and predictable. Balor vs. McIntyre is the only good that will eventually come of this.