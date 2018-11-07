Ranking the NFL's Biggest Matchup Nightmares

0 of 10

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Most NFL players exude bravado on the field, but a small group of elite talents can spook opponents by using unique skill sets.

Coordinators spend the entire week drawing up game plans based on film study, but at times, there's little they can do to stop versatile playmakers who can impact the action in a variety of ways.

Looking at players who have track records of finding mismatch advantages, we'll rank the league's top 10 matchup nightmares—those who possess distinctive capabilities at their positions.

It's not about whether Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers are the game's top quarterbacks but about the signal-caller who's capable of attacking a defense with more than his arm.

We'll discuss wide receivers who use physical attributes to separate them from the rest of the players at their position, which is important since most wideouts don't usually take on other offensive roles. The list also includes defensive linemen who've done something extraordinary.

You'd think opponents see the boogeyman when they look across the field at the following players. Each entry is ranked based on career production and has an emphasis on this year.