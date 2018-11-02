B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: PJ Tucker Debuts Nike Air Fear of God 1, More on Nov. 2

The NBA returned Friday with 16 teams in action, meaning several of the league's biggest sneakerheads hit the hardwood to show off their best looks.      

Check out the latest on-court heat below, courtesy of B/R Kicks. 

                                  

PJ Tucker Debuts Jerry Lorenzo's Basketball Shoe in Brooklyn

              

PJ switches to the UNDFTD Kobe’s

                

Mo Bamba Wears a Clean Under Armour Curry 5 Colorway

             

Gerald Green Breaks Out the Friends & Family Adidas x Pharrell Collaboration 

                    

James Harden Debuts His Own Adidas Yung-1 in Brooklyn 

                    

Spencer Dinwiddie Pays Homage to Bryce Dejean-Jones 

                              

Steph Goes with a New UA Curry 5 Colorway Against the Wolves 

The Association will return Saturday with eight more games, including a clash between LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers and Damian Lillard's Portland Trail Blazers.    

