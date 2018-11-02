B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: PJ Tucker Debuts Nike Air Fear of God 1, More on Nov. 2

B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: PJ Tucker Debuts Nike Air Fear of God 1, More on Nov. 2November 3, 2018
The NBA returned Friday with 16 teams in action, meaning several of the league's biggest sneakerheads hit the hardwood to show off their best looks.
Check out the latest on-court heat below, courtesy of B/R Kicks.
PJ Tucker Debuts Jerry Lorenzo's Basketball Shoe in Brooklyn
B/R Kicks @brkicks
PJ Tucker wearing the Nike Air Fear of God 1 against Brooklyn https://t.co/aJU9ojA59e
PJ switches to the UNDFTD Kobe’s
B/R Kicks @brkicks
PJ switches to the UNDFTD x Nike Kobe 1 Protro “Red Camo” against Brooklyn. Strong night. https://t.co/iNIpHzHTmG
Mo Bamba Wears a Clean Under Armour Curry 5 Colorway
Gerald Green Breaks Out the Friends & Family Adidas x Pharrell Collaboration
B/R Kicks @brkicks
Gerald Green wearing the @Pharrell x Adidas Crazy BYW X in Brooklyn https://t.co/3SIlNi13ZK
James Harden Debuts His Own Adidas Yung-1 in Brooklyn
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@JHarden13 wearing his Adidas Yung-1 PE in Brooklyn. Peep the Harden logo on the tongue. 👀 https://t.co/5O3ugjh0YL
Spencer Dinwiddie Pays Homage to Bryce Dejean-Jones
GRADS @MGRADS
Game 9 kicks for @SDinwiddie_25 will be for the late homie @B2nyce Bryce Dejean-Jones #RIP I remember watching Bryce & Spencer at Taft HS & Bryce catch a nasty body in the City Championship against Crenshaw. Bryce is my avi for all those wondering & may he forever #RestInParadise https://t.co/MnpURUJ70p
Steph Goes with a New UA Curry 5 Colorway Against the Wolves
The Association will return Saturday with eight more games, including a clash between LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers and Damian Lillard's Portland Trail Blazers.
Sign Up to Watch Games with B/R Live