B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: PJ Tucker Debuts Nike Air Fear of God 1, More on Nov. 2

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The NBA returned Friday with 16 teams in action, meaning several of the league's biggest sneakerheads hit the hardwood to show off their best looks.

Check out the latest on-court heat below, courtesy of B/R Kicks.

PJ Tucker Debuts Jerry Lorenzo's Basketball Shoe in Brooklyn

PJ switches to the UNDFTD Kobe’s

Mo Bamba Wears a Clean Under Armour Curry 5 Colorway

Gerald Green Breaks Out the Friends & Family Adidas x Pharrell Collaboration

James Harden Debuts His Own Adidas Yung-1 in Brooklyn

Spencer Dinwiddie Pays Homage to Bryce Dejean-Jones

Steph Goes with a New UA Curry 5 Colorway Against the Wolves

The Association will return Saturday with eight more games, including a clash between LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers and Damian Lillard's Portland Trail Blazers.