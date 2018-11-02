San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg Says City Will Have NFL Team Within 10 Years

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 2, 2018

An NFL logo is shown at Ford Field during a football game between the Detroit Lions and against the Seattle Seahawks in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg believes the city will be home to a NFL team at some point in the next 10 years. 

In a recent interview with KSAT's RJ MarquezNirenberg laid out his reasoning for why San Antonio will get a professional football team:

"There's nothing specifically that relates to the Chargers and San Antonio, but what I will tell you is that this is increasingly a story. NFL teams per usual in waves look for places where they can find success in American cities. San Antonio to this date has not been an NFL city before but I think those days are coming to a close. 

"I really believe the momentum that San Antonio has experienced over the last few years, most recently with the announcement of major jobs coming to Brooks City Base as well as the downtown UTSA campus and the rise of Texas A&M, the community college districts as well, you will see an NFL team in San Antonio in the next 10 years."

                                                                                                        

