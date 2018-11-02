LeSean McCoy 'Definitely' in Bills GM Brandon Beane's Plans for 2019

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane said running back LeSean McCoy is "definitely" in the team's plans for the 2019 NFL season.

On Friday, Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News provided comments from Beane about a wide range of topics following the Bills' disappointing 2-6 start. The second-year GM made it clear he expects McCoy to return despite speculation about a potential deal before the trade deadline earlier this week.

"Definitely. That's the whole key. LeSean is still a very good player in this league," he said. "Our offense is not where we want it, but LeSean is still playing well. He's a talented player. We like what he brings, to the point we'll have him back in 2019. He'll definitely be a part of that."

McCoy is on pace for the worst statistical season of his career. The six-time Pro Bowl selection has rushed for 257 yards on 75 carries (3.4 yards per attempt) and caught 19 balls for 167 yards. He's yet to score a touchdown through seven appearances.

Those numbers are more indicative of a terrible supporting cast on the Bills offense than a drop in performance by the two-time First Team All-Pro choice, though.

Buffalo's quarterbacks (Josh Allen, Derek Anderson and Nathan Peterman) have thrown three touchdowns and 13 interceptions, its top wide receiver (Zay Jones) has just 281 receiving yards, and its offensive line is a mess, ranking 26th in run blocking and 31st in pass protection, per Football Outsiders.

McCoy vented about the lackluster performance following a 25-6 loss to the New England Patriots on Monday night that featured two turnovers and no touchdowns.

"I've had bad games, but this? The flow of the season and everything is bad," he told reporters. "I'm 30 years old. I've been playing since high school. This stuff has never happened to me. Yeah, it's tough."

Josh Reed of WIVB reported the Philadelphia Eagles, McCoy's team for the first six seasons of his career, contacted the Bills about a potential trade in early October. The deadline came and went without the running back heading to Philly or another team, though.

McCoy has one season left on his five-year, $40 million contract, so Beane's comments about expecting him to remain with the organization for 2019 come as no surprise.

That said, with the Bills likely heading toward yet another rebuilding effort after finally ending their 17-year playoff drought last season, it wouldn't be a shock to hear his name pop up in more trade speculation during the offseason.