NFL Week 9 Live-Stream Schedule, TV Times and Coverage Map

As six teams take their NFL-mandated breaks, Week 9 makes up for a lighter schedule with a handful of riveting matchups.

Sunday's slate starts with two playoff hopefuls rekindling a divisional rivalry for the second time this season. They will make way for a more fan-pleasing shootout candidate between primary Super Bowl contenders.

The day's final course is the sweetest game on the docket. Two of the greatest signal-callers ever will compete for the first time in four years, with playoff implications looming behind the excessive "who's better?" shouting matches.

NFL Week 9 Schedule

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox

Chicago Bears at Buffalo Bills: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox

Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Atlanta Falcons at Washington: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox

Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle Seahawks: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS

Houston Texans at Denver Broncos: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox

Green Bay Packers at New England Patriots: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

Tennessee Titans at Dallas Cowboys: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

These storied AFC North rivals have trended in opposite directions since the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4.

While Pittsburgh has responded to the setback by collecting 102 points in three straight victories, Baltimore has fallen to 4-4 by dropping three of four games. It's still a matchup with major playoff implications, as the Ravens and Steelers sport point differentials of 60 and 32 while respectively ranking ninth and 13th in Football Outsiders' Defense-adjusted Value Over Average (DVOA).



The Steelers once again won't have the services of Le'Veon Bell, who has yet to join up with the team this season. According to ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley, Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale doesn't see the star running back's holdout as an advantage:

Yet if anyone should be happy not to see Bell, it's Baltimore. Bell posted 311 total yards and five touchdowns in last year's pair of Pittsburgh triumphs. While Pittsburgh's fourth-ranked offense hasn't taken a major hit, James Conner mustered a season-low 44 total yards against Baltimore's top-rated defense.

Since that loss, the second-year pro has registered more than 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns in each of the past three games. Ben Roethlisberger will have his hands full against a secondary surrendering just 195.6 passing yards per contest, placing an added impetus on Conner proving Martindale right to maintain control of first place.

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints

Vegas anticipates a shootout between the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints. According to OddsShark, the NFC bout holds the week's highest over line at 57.5 points.

That projection still might not be high enough. The Saints and Rams trail the Kansas City Chiefs with 33.4 and 33.0 points scored per game, respectively. While the Rams have yielded just 19.4 points per contest, they padded that rate by ceding 23 combined points to the Oakland Raiders, Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers.

Midway through the season, this matchup has the feel of an NFC Championship Game preview. The Rams remain the NFL's lone undefeated squad, but the Saints have not lost since Week 1's upset against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Something must give when the leading rusher faces the premier rush defense. Todd Gurley has averaged a clean 100 yards per contest on the ground, and no other running back playing all season has reached 90.

Yet the Saints have relinquished an NFL-low 74.1 rushing yards per game and 3.2 yards per carry. They have yet to allow more than 69 rushing yards to a single running back.

The Rams might have relinquished their unblemished record had Ty Montgomery not fumbled away a chance for the Green Bay Packers to cement a late rally. The Saints—who have held opponents to 20.0 points per game since Week 3—can knock the NFC favorites off their pedestal by containing Gurley and exposing an unspectacular defense.

Green Bay Packers at New England Patriots

Nick Mullens is a tough prime-time act to follow, but these Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady fellows should be up for the challenge.

This matchup deserves all the hype it gets. Per Pro Football Reference, Rodgers and Brady respectively rank first and third in quarterback rating and adjusted net yards per pass attempt. Rodgers also boasts the lowest interception percentage (1.5) in NFL history, and Brady's 1.8 ties Colin Kaepernick (in 7,408 fewer passes) for second.

Pundits have naturally spent the week framing a meeting of future Hall of Famers into a ratings-friendly "Who's the GOAT?" debate. Neither Rodgers nor Brady, however, has shown any interest in making his own case.

Per NBC Sports' Phil Perry, Rodgers called Brady a "unicorn" because of his ability to produce at an elite level into his 40s. He also deflected the gameweek's most common question, per ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky.

"I let you guys worry about those types of conversations," Rodgers said of the debate of which quarterback is better. "I think that's end-of-career conversations. ... I'm just worried about winning right now. He's got five championships, so that ends most discussions, I think."

Brady, per Perry, also lauded his opponent: "Aaron Rodgers probably has the best mechanics in the NFL—probably in the history of the NFL."

Don't forget the other players who will also take the field when the 6-2 New England Patriots face the 3-3-1 Packers. After Week 8's gutting loss to the Rams, Green Bay can ill afford to fall short to another Super Bowl contender.