NFL Scores Week 9: Top Fantasy Stars, Results and Latest Team Stats

We're officially in the second half of the 2018 NFL season. And that means plenty of teams, real and fantasy, are starting to separate themselves from the crowd. The same can be said of players.

In Week 9, several of the game's biggest fantasy stars went off. From Christian McCaffrey, to Matt Ryan, to basically anyone on the Kansas City Chiefs, there were plenty of big performances around the league.

The biggest star in each game can be found in the table below, followed by more details from the biggest performances this week.

Week 9 NFL Scores, Fantasy Stars Away Score Home Fantasy Star Raiders 3-34 49ers Nick Mullens 16-of-22, 262 yds, 3 TD Bears 41-9 Bills CHI D/ST 9 PTS allowed, 3 INT, 1 FMBL recovered, 2 TD Chiefs 37-21 Browns Kareem Hunt 91 rush yds, 2 TD, 1 rec, 50 yds, TD Jets 6-13 Dolphins MIA D/ST 6 PTS allowed, 4 INT, TD Lions 9-24 Vikings MIN D/ST 9 PTS allowed, FMBL recovered, TD Falcons 38-14 Redskins Matt Ryan 26-of-38, 350 yds, 4 TD, INT Buccaneers 28-42 Panthers Christian McCaffrey 79 rush yds, 2 TD, 5 rec, 78 yds Steelers 23-16 Ravens Ben Roethlisberger 28-of-47, 270 yds, 2 TD, 4 rush yds, TD Standard Scoring

Kareem Hunt

A few different Chiefs could've warranted an explanation here, but it was Kareem Hunt who wound up with the most individual fantasy points in Kansas City's 37-21 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Hunt ran for 91 yards and two touchdowns while adding another 50 yards and a score as a receiver.

The NFL posted video of one of his scores:

With all the weapons on this Chiefs offense, it's hard to predict which one will go off in a given week. But Hunt and quarterback Patrick Mahomes are generally good bets. Take out a disappointing Week 1 for Hunt and he's averaging a whopping 21.8 fantasy points per game this season.

Matt Ryan

Speaking of consistency, the 2016 NFL MVP is somewhat quietly putting together one of the best seasons of his career. And that continued Sunday.

Ryan went 26-of-38 for 350 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

The league posted video of one of the scoring strikes to Julio Jones on its Twitter account:

The big game brings Ryan's passer rating up to 115.1, just shy of the career-high 117.1 he posted in 2016. This is the fifth time he's topped 25 fantasy points this season.

Christian McCaffrey

It's been a steady season for McCaffrey, but he hadn't quite had a monster performance. That was, until Sunday.

McCaffrey had 157 yards from scrimmage and two rushing touchdowns in the Carolina Panthers' 42-28 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The NFL shared one of his more dynamic runs of the day:

Prior to this one, McCaffrey was averaging 12.6 fantasy points (18.9 in point-per-reception formats). Sunday's breakout ups that number to 14.3 (20.4 PPR).

Bears Defense/Special Teams

The Chicago Bears added to the woes of Nathan Peterman and the Buffalo Bills with a 41-9 drubbing that included four sacks, three interceptions, two touchdowns and a fumble recovery.

The league posted video of one of the defensive scores:

The Bears came into Week 9 trailing only the Los Angeles Rams in fantasy defense, averaging 9.1 points per game. After putting up a whopping 28, the Chicago defense's average of 11.5 fantasy points per game is comfortably first in the NFL.

Unless otherwise noted, stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference or ESPN.com.