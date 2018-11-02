Simms & Lefkoe: Predicting Every NFL Week 9 Game Against the Spread

It's our Week 9 preview pod!

On today's episode of the pod, the guys preview every game on the Week 9 schedule: Bears-Bills (16:35); Buccaneers-Panthers (22:40); Chiefs-Browns (30:30); Jets-Dolphins (39:30); Steelers-Ravens (46:00); Lions-Vikings (52:55); Falcons-Washington (1:01:55); Texans-Broncos (1:09:55); Chargers-Seahawks (1:16:55); Rams-Saints (1:24:25); Packers-Patriots (1:32:55); Titans-Cowboys (1:38:20).

As always, the show ends with Simms' five teams guaranteed to lose (1:44:10).

Let us know what you think of the picks on Twitter and Instagram @SimmsAndLefkoe.

Warning: Contains NSFW language.

