Terrell Owens Has 'No Regrets' About Skipping HOF Ceremony After Receiving Ring

Terrell Owens skipped the 2018 Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio, but he hasn't thought twice about missing the experience.

"No regrets at all," he said Thursday, per the Associated Press. "If anybody knows who Terrell Owens is outside the media portrayal of me throughout the course of my career. They know what I did. I stand by what I did. ... When they tried to bring other things outside my body of work and my accomplishments, that was an issue for me. My stats spoke loudly. They spoke for themselves."



The AP noted Owens—who held his own celebration at his alma mater, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga—received his Hall of Fame ring during halftime of Thursday's game between the San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders at Levi's Stadium.

The AP explained Owens' reason for holding his own celebration instead of joining classmates such as Randy Moss, Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher in Ohio was his belief voters held off-field concerns against him. Owens was on the ballot for three years despite finishing his career as one of the best wide receivers in history.

He was a six-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro selection who finished eighth in all-time receptions (1,078), second in receiving yards (15,934) and third in receiving touchdowns (153).

It was notable the celebration came at halftime of San Francisco's 34-3 win, since the franchise selected him in the third round of the 1996 draft. He played eight seasons there, which was the longest stop of a 15-year career that included time with the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

Owens may not have celebrated at the Hall of Fame, but 49ers fans had the opportunity to honor his legacy Thursday.