NFL Week 9 Betting Guide: Odds, Props and Picks

Steelers at Ravens (-2.5, 47 O/U)

The Ravens won 26-14 in Pittsburgh when these two teams met in Week 4, but who knows what will happen here.

Baltimore and Pittsburgh are now going in opposite directions. The 4-4 Ravens have lost two straight, while the 4-2-1 Steelers are on a three-game win streak.

Baltimore is home, but its offensive line is banged up as starting tackles Ronnie Stanley and James Hurt missed practice Friday with injuries. However, starting cornerback Marlon Humphrey practiced on a limited basis Thursday and Friday. He missed the Ravens' recent pair of losses.

Pittsburgh is healthier and hotter, and running back James Conner has accrued 526 yards and six touchdowns in his past three games. Baltimore did shut him down when these two teams last met (nine carries, 19 yards), but can the Ravens pull that feat off again?

This is a tough game to judge, and strong cases can be made for both sides to cover. The best bet is focusing on other games.

Falcons at Redskins (-1.5, 48 O/U)

The Washington defense got a boost in the form of safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, who was acquired in a trade with the Packers on Tuesday.

The 'Skins now have an incredible ball-hawking secondary, as Clinton-Dix and safety D.J. Swearinger have combined for seven interceptions.

Cornerback Josh Norman makes plays too (he was arguably the team's MVP in a 23-17 win over the Panthers with an interception and forced fumble), and starting cornerback Quinton Dunbar, who has missed two games with an ankle injury, will return.

The defense should be able to at least prevent the high-scoring Falcons from blowing up in this spot, although star wideout Julio Jones will still be tough to contain.

However, can the 'Skins offense get going here? Left tackle Trent Williams is out for Sunday, as are running back Chris Thompson and wideout Jameson Crowder.

The Falcons have lost three defensive starters to injuries this season but will get defensive tackle Grady Jarrett back. He's a fantastic interior presence who is adept at creating pressure and stopping the run, so he could be a problem for the 'Skins as they try to establish the rushing attack with Adrian Peterson.

This one is simply too close to call. Maybe Jones goes off for a breakout game, or maybe the 'Skins create a bunch of turnovers. Maybe Peterson continues his hot streak, or maybe the Falcons run defense shuts him down. This game could go either way.