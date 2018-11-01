Ford Offensive Line of the Week: Interview with Colts OL Braden Smith

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoNovember 1, 2018

  1. Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too

  2. Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR

  3. Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V

  4. Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service

  5. Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB

  6. Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

  7. B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2

  8. Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

  9. Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1

  10. Luck Recommends His Favorite Reads in Virtual Book Club

  11. The Best Moments from NFL Training Camps

  12. Celebrate Your Favorite SB Snack on National Chicken Wing Day

  13. Who Had the Best Camp Entrance This Year? 🚁

  14. From Working Odd Jobs to the NFL

  15. Kamara Is Taking on All Comers in Paintball

  16. There's No Offseason for NFL Workout Warriors

  17. Norman Goes on Shopping Spree for Detained Families

  18. Hue Jackson 'Cleansed' Cleveland with Lake Erie Plunge

  19. 'Last Chance U 'Star Getting His NFL Shot

  20. Is 44-Year-Old T.O. Working Out for a Comeback?

Right Arrow Icon

The Indianapolis Colts took home the Ford Offensive Line of the Week Award for Week 8 of the NFL season.

Simms & Lefkoe Podcast hosts Adam Lefkoe and Chris Simms talked to offensive lineman Braden Smith about the Colts' 42-28 win over the Raiders.

Related

    Ravens DC: Steelers Are Better Without Bell 👀

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ravens DC: Steelers Are Better Without Bell 👀

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Niners Name Nick Mullens QB1

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Niners Name Nick Mullens QB1

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    T.O. Says Giants Should Bench Eli

    NFL logo
    NFL

    T.O. Says Giants Should Bench Eli

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Eagles, Packers Favored to Miss Playoffs in Latest Betting Odds

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Eagles, Packers Favored to Miss Playoffs in Latest Betting Odds

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report