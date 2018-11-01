Raiders vs. 49ers Spread and Full Prop Bet Odds Ahead of Thursday Night Football

D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders are scheduled to play in what could be one of the worst primetime games in NFL history on Thursday night.

The two teams are a combined 2-13. The Raiders have one foot out the door on their way to Las Vegas and are in the midst of jettisoning almost every good player on their roster. The 49ers have been riddled by injuries at nearly every important position.

Unless you are a fan of one of the teams, there is absolutely no reason to tune into this game. None of the players are even fantasy relevant, aside from 49ers tight end George Kittle.

So how do you make a blah game into a white-knuckler? Bet on it, of course. Here's a look at some props heading into Thursday night courtesy of OddsShark:

Spread

49ers (-3.5)

Total Touchdowns

Over 4.5 (-160)

Under 4.5 (+130)

Longest Touchdown

Over 40.5 (-115)

Under 40.5 (-115)

First Score

Raiders EVEN

49ers -130

Margin of Victory

Raiders by 1-6 points (+375)

49ers by 1-6 points (+333)

Raiders by 7-12 points (+600)

49ers by 7-12 points (+500)

Raiders by 13-18 points (+1000)

49ers by 13-18 points (+700)

Raiders by 19-24 points (+1800)

49ers by 19-24 points (+1200)

Raiders by 25-30 points (+3300)

49ers by 25-30 points (+2000)

Raiders by 31-36 points (+5000)

49ers by 31-36 points (+3500)

Raiders by 37-42 points (+8000)

49ers by 37-42 points (+5500)

Raiders by 43+ points (+10000)

49ers by 43+ points (+8000)

The Raiders are a decent pick in this game for one simple reason: They're quarterbacked by a three-time Pro Bowler in Derek Carr, while the 49ers are quarterbacked by C.J. Beathard. Possibly. As of Thursday afternoon, it's still unclear if Beathard is playing, which means San Francisco could have Nick Mullens under center.

Mullens spent his entire rookie season on the practice squad and was going to do the same in 2018 before Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a torn ACL.

The Raiders have lost by multiple touchdowns each of their last three games and are a general disaster in their own right, so don't go betting the mortgage on a blowout. Parlay the Raiders cover with both win by 1-6 and win by 7-13 and hope you win big in what should be an ugly one.