NFL Playoffs Odds: Eagles, Packers Favored to Miss Playoffs in Latest Lines

About halfway through the 2018 NFL season, it's beyond time to start making new evaluations for what to expect from teams going forward. The Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers were considered top contenders to start the season, but they have an uphill battle to just make the playoffs.

According to the latest playoff odds by OddsShark, both the Eagles and Packers are more likely to miss the playoffs than make them. The same is true for the Jacksonville Jaguars, which fell to 3-5 with four straight losses.

Odds to Make/Miss Playoffs

Atlanta Falcons (Make +375, Miss -650)

Baltimore Ravens (Make +115, Miss -155)

Carolina Panthers (Make -250, Miss +170)

Chicago Bears (Make +105, Miss -145)

Cincinnati Bengals (Make -180, Miss +140)

Dallas Cowboys (Make +300, Miss -500)

Denver Broncos (Make +650, Miss -1400)

Detroit Lions (Make +400, Miss -700)

Green Bay Packers (Make +175, Miss -260)

Houston Texans (Make -220, Miss +155)

Indianapolis Colts (Make +370, Miss -640)

Jacksonville Jaguars (Make +500, Miss -900)

Los Angeles Chargers (Make -300, Miss +200)

Miami Dolphins (Make +250, Miss -400)

Minnesota Vikings (Make -120, Miss -120)

New England Patriots (Make -5000, Miss +1000)

New Orleans Saints (Make -900, Miss +500)

New York Jets (Make +1000, Miss -5000)

Philadelphia Eagles (Make -110, Miss -130)

Pittsburgh Steelers (Make -220, Miss +155)

Seattle Seahawks (Make -120, Miss -120)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Make +425, Miss -800)

Tennessee Titans (Make +220, Miss -340)

Washington Redskins (Make -170, Miss +130)



Note: -170 means $170 bet can win $100 and +130 means $100 bet could make $130.

There are no listed odds for teams on the extreme on either side. The Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs are very likely headed toward the playoffs, while the San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders would be long shots to see the postseason.

The New England Patriots are also seemingly close to the breaking point with 10-1 odds to miss the playoffs.

However, there are plenty of notable teams on the borderline, including talented squads like the Packers and Eagles. Although neither would be in the playoffs if the season ended today, they each are more than capable of turning things around in the second half of the year.

This could lead to some valuable wagers if you believe in the teams.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks have exactly equal odds regarding making or missing the playoffs. They are each narrowly over .500 but their future seems up in the air.

In the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens could be an intriguing bet with longer odds to make the playoffs going into Week 9. Their fate is likely strongly tied to that of the Cincinnati Bengals, who are expected to reach the postseason for the first time in three years.