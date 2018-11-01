Jameis Winston Says Benching Is 'A Minor Setback for a Major Comeback'

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers demoted quarterback Jameis Winston in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick after Winston's struggles this season, but the former Florida State standout believes it's just a hurdle he'll overcome.

"It's a setback," Winston told reporters Thursday, per Eduardo Encina of the Tampa Bay Times. "But it's a minor setback for a major comeback. It just tells you that you've got to continue to get better. I've never been in this situation before, so I have to learn from it and I have to grow from it. I have no choice."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

