Jameis Winston Says Benching Is 'A Minor Setback for a Major Comeback'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 1, 2018

Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston (3) throws the ball during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Oh, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers demoted quarterback Jameis Winston in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick after Winston's struggles this season, but the former Florida State standout believes it's just a hurdle he'll overcome. 

"It's a setback," Winston told reporters Thursday, per Eduardo Encina of the Tampa Bay Times. "But it's a minor setback for a major comeback. It just tells you that you've got to continue to get better. I've never been in this situation before, so I have to learn from it and I have to grow from it. I have no choice."

          

