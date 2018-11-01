Dave Roberts, Dodgers Coaching Staff Expected to Agree to New Contracts

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

After back-to-back World Series appearances, the Los Angeles Dodgers aren't expected to make any changes to their coaching staff.

Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and general manager Farhan Zaidi told reporters Thursday that manager Dave Roberts and the entire coaching staff are going to receive contract offers, per The Athletic's Pedro Moura.

Despite receiving criticism for bullpen management and lineup construction during this year's World Series against the Boston Red Sox, Roberts has been expected to remain with the Dodgers in 2019.

Friedman told Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times after Los Angeles' Game 5 loss to the Red Sox that the team intended to give Roberts a long-term extension.

Roberts' current contract includes a $1.1 million mutual option for next season. The 46-year-old has a 287-200 record with three National League West titles in each of his first three years as skipper of the Dodgers.

The Dodgers finished 2018 ranked second in Major League Baseball with a 3.38 ERA and fifth with 804 runs scored.