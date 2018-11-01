Los Angeles Chargers vs. Seattle Seahawks Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Two teams chasing first place in their respective NFL divisions will square off in Seattle on Sunday when the Seahawks (4-3) host the Los Angeles Chargers (5-2) as small home favorites at sportsbooks.

The Seahawks are sitting in second place in the NFC West behind the unbeaten Los Angeles Rams, while the Chargers are riding a four-game winning streak and are right behind the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West.

NFL point spread: The Seahawks opened as 2.5-point favorites; the total was 48 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 27.1-20.0 Seahawks (NFL picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or Spotify or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news.

Why the Chargers can cover the spread

Los Angeles is coming off its bye week and will face one of its biggest road tests of the season at Seattle, where the team has not won since 2006.

To be fair, though, the Chargers have played there only once since and fell 27-20 as 3.5-point road favorites in 2010, according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

They have won nine of their last 11 games played in the late afternoon, so they do have that going for them.

Why the Seahawks can cover the spread

The Seahawks have won six of the past eight meetings in the series straight up and will likely have to do that again in order to cover the small number.

They are coming off an impressive 28-14 victory against the Detroit Lions last week as three-point road underdogs following their bye, and they have gone 6-0 SU in their last six at home after playing consecutive games away from CenturyLink Field.

Seattle has also covered the spread in four of its last five games overall while winning four of them SU as well.

Smart betting pick

Los Angeles is 2-5 SU and ATS in its last seven games after a bye, and the team may have lost some momentum with the time off.

The Chargers were playing well before then, but the four teams they beat during their winning streak all have losing records.

Coming back from a narrow 20-19 win over the Tennessee Titans in London two weeks ago is not the typical bye either for the Chargers, and the Seahawks are gunning for a playoff spot.

In a close game, Seattle will win and cover.

NFL betting trends

The Chargers are 1-4 ATS in their last five games versus the Seahawks.

The total has gone UNDER in five of the Seahawks' last six games.

The Seahawks are 44-11 SU in their last 55 games at home.

All NFL odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.