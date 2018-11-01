NFL Legend "Mean" Joe Greene Returns to North Texas to Celebrate His HoF Career

The Steelers drafted "Mean" Joe Greene fourth overall out of the University of North Texas in 1969. Greene was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and earned the first of 10 Pro Bowl invitations that year. He became one of the greatest defensive tackles of all time as the centerpiece of the legendary "Steel Curtain."

Greene earned four Super Bowl titles, two Defensive Play of the Year titles, 10 Pro Bowl nods and NFL Man of the Year honors in 1979. The Ford Hometown Hall of Famer returned to North Texas to celebrate his achievements and speak at his alma mater in the video above. 

      

