Simms & Lefkoe: Rodgers vs. Brady, Who Is the True GOAT?

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoNovember 1, 2018

Simms & Lefkoe
Simms & LefkoeBleacher Report

It's Simms and Lefkoe's Week 8 film notebook pod.

On the latest episode of the podcast, Chris and Adam go through Simms' film notebook from the previous gameweek's action.

Follow @SimmsAndLefkoe on Twitter and Instagram and tell us what you think of the show!

Warning: NSFW language:

﻿To subscribe to the show on iTunes, click here.

Your teams. Your highlights. Your scores...all in one place! Download the free Bleacher Report app now.

Related

    Rodgers Has Brady as the GOAT

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Rodgers Has Brady as the GOAT

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Rams Just Cut Themselves Clear Path to the Super Bowl

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Rams Just Cut Themselves Clear Path to the Super Bowl

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    What's Next for Stars Who Weren't Moved?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    What's Next for Stars Who Weren't Moved?

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Jags Sign Landry Jones as QB Insurance

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Jags Sign Landry Jones as QB Insurance

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report