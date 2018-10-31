Clayton Kershaw Contract Option Deadline Extended by SP, Dodgers

Harry How/Getty Images

Facing a midnight deadline to exercise his contract option, Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to extend the window.

Per an announcement from the Dodgers, Kershaw now has until 4 p.m. ET on Friday to decide if he will opt in to the final two years of his deal or become a free agent.

