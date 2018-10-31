Clayton Kershaw Contract Option Deadline Extended by SP, Dodgers

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 1, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox in Game Five of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Harry How/Getty Images

Facing a midnight deadline to exercise his contract option, Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to extend the window. 

Per an announcement from the Dodgers, Kershaw now has until 4 p.m. ET on Friday to decide if he will opt in to the final two years of his deal or become a free agent. 

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.   

Related

    Giants Legend Willie McCovey Dead at 80

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Giants Legend Willie McCovey Dead at 80

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Red Sox Fan Says He Was Stabbed by Dodgers Fan After WS

    Los Angeles Dodgers logo
    Los Angeles Dodgers

    Red Sox Fan Says He Was Stabbed by Dodgers Fan After WS

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Yankees Re-Sign Brett Gardner

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Yankees Re-Sign Brett Gardner

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Man Arrested After Hitting Cora with Beer Can

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Man Arrested After Hitting Cora with Beer Can

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report