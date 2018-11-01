NFL TV Schedule 2018: Week 9 Channel Guide, Coverage Map and Live Stream

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The opening game of the Week 9 NFL slate features two teams with a combined 2-13 record, but that contest is not symbolic of the entertainment and quality potential we have for the remaining games.

Still, we'll take a look at every one below and point out a reason to watch all of them. You can find a channel guide, coverage map and live-stream information as well.

Week 9 Schedule, Channel Guide and Live-Stream Information

Oakland Raiders at San Francisco 49ers: Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET on Fox and NFL Network (Live Stream: Fox Sports Go and Amazon Prime Video)

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (Live Stream: Fox Sports Go)

Chicago Bears at Buffalo Bills: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (Live Stream: Fox Sports Go)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (Live Stream: Fox Sports Go)

Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (Live Stream: CBS All Access)

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (Live Stream: CBS All Access)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (Live Stream: CBS All Access)

Atlanta Falcons at Washington Redskins: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (Live Stream: Fox Sports Go)

Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle Seahawks: Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET on CBS (Live Stream: CBS All Access)

Houston Texans at Denver Broncos: Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET on CBS (Live Stream: CBS All Access)

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox (Live Stream: Fox Sports Go)

Green Bay Packers at New England Patriots: Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET on NBC (Live Stream: NBC Sports app)

Tennessee Titans at Dallas Cowboys: Monday, 8:15 p.m ET on ESPN (Live Stream: WatchESPN)

Week 9 Coverage Map (Via 506 Sports)

The Battle for the No. 1 Pick

The Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers can actually win by losing here as they are two of three teams with one-win records (the other being the New York Giants). The worst team in the league gets the No. 1 overall pick and top selection in all ensuing rounds barring trades.

The Silver and Black already have three first-round selections, but they would truly hold all the cards in the 2019 draft if they land at No. 1, too.

Can Thielen Make It 9?

As noted by Matt Schoch for the Detroit News, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen can break the all-time record for consecutive 100-yard receiving games (eight) on Sunday.

Thielen is the current co-leader for that mark with ex-Detroit Lions wideout Calvin Johnson. He just so happens to be playing his old team.

Bills Offense Gets Thrown to the Wolves

The Buffalo Bills have scored a league-low 10.9 points per game. The Chicago Bears defense ranks No. 1 in defense-adjusted value over average, per Football Outsiders. There isn't much else to say, other than that Buffalo is in for a rough offensive afternoon.

Fitz Magic?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is the team's starter for their game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Fitzpatrick, who has thrown 13 touchdown passes in five games, replaces the struggling Jameis Winston (10 interceptions).

Fitzpatrick opened the year with two 400-yard passing efforts: Can the magic reignite against the 5-2 Panthers?

Can Kitchens Make an Impact? And the Mahomes Show Rolls On

The Cleveland Browns relieved head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley of their duties on Monday.

Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams is now the interim coach, while quarterbacks coach Freddie Kitchens will be the offensive coordinator.

They have a tall task ahead of them against the 7-1 Kansas City Chiefs, who lead the league in scoring.

Loser-Leaves-Town Match

The 3-5 New York Jets and 4-4 Miami Dolphins have a mathematical chance to surpass the 6-2 Patriots for the division crown, but in reality, they're both hoping for a wild card. That's a hard sell for the loser of this game, so this may turn out to be a 2018 death blow for one side.

AFC North Football

Battles between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers always seem to be close affairs that have a gigantic impact on the future AFC North champion. The second game between these two may be no exception. The 4-4 Ravens need this game more to avoid losing their third straight.

Washington Ball Hawks vs. Atlanta Falcons

The Green Bay Packers' trade of safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to the Washington Redskins gives the 'Skins one of the scarier secondaries in football. Clinton-Dix and fellow safety D.J. Swearinger have seven combined interceptions, which makes for an interesting matchup against superstar wideout Julio Jones and the Atlanta Falcons.

Demaryius Thomas vs. His Old Team in His Old Stadium

Houston Texans wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (that's weird to type) will face the team he played for from 2010 through last Sunday as he takes on the Denver Broncos on the road.

Thomas enjoyed a stellar nine-year career in Denver but now must help the 5-3 Texans maintain its AFC South lead and earn a playoff berth.

Not the Main Event, But Still Really Good

The 5-2 Los Angeles Chargers have won four straight games. The 4-3 Seattle Seahawks are winners of four of their last five after starting 1-2. Both teams are surging toward playoff berths, but something has to give (barring a tie) in this matchup in Seattle.

The matchup to watch will be the Chargers offense vs. the Seahawks defense, both of whom can make cases for being top-five NFL units.

The Main Event

Not much needs to be said about a titanic offensive matchup between the 8-0 Los Angeles Rams and the 6-1 New Orleans Saints.

The Saints are the home team in this one and will be backed by a typically raucous home crowd. They have scored the second-most points per game.

The Rams offense, which ranks third in points per game, should be ready for the challenge, though.

The winner of this game also has an inside track on the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Epic Quarterback Duel in New England

Two of the greatest quarterbacks of all time (or maybe the two greatest, hands down) face off as the Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers and the Patriots' Tom Brady go blow for blow in Massachusetts.

The Pack are struggling at 3-3-1 and need this win to help keep pace in a four-team NFC North race. The Pats are winners of five straight and the likely AFC East victors, but they're still chasing the 7-1 Chiefs for the AFC's No. 1 seed.

Cooper's Debut

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper makes his team debut after being traded from the Oakland Raiders for a first-round pick. Cooper enjoyed two straight 1,000-yard seasons to start his career but has just 960 total yards in his 20 games since the beginning of the 2017 season. Still, he's just 24 years old and can certainly turn his career around with a fresh start.