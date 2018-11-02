Fantasy Football Week 9: Confident Calls on Toughest Lineup Decisions

0 of 10

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

We've reached the midpoint in the 2018 NFL season, we've passed the trade deadline and we're entering a critical time in fantasy land. Depending on the size and format of your fantasy league, you may be looking at the postseason in a matter of weeks.

Now is the time to either solidify your position as a playoff team or push yourself back into the running.

It's never been more important to make the right decisions on the tough matchups—and there's a good chance you'll be facing some with the Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles all on a bye.

We're here to help sort through some of the toughest matchups of the week by analyzing factors like opponent, early-season performance and player health. We'll be making our choices based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring formats.

All rankings and fantasy statistics are courtesy of FantasyPros.