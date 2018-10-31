Terrelle Pryor Felt 'Underused' by Jets After Joining Bills: 'I Can Ball, Bro'

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Now that Terrelle Pryor is officially a member of the Buffalo Bills, the wide receiver is calling out his former team.

Per ESPN.com's Mike Rodak, Pryor said he felt "underused" in six games with the New York Jets.

"I can ball," he told reporters. "I can ball, bro. I'm not being cocky. I just know how I study, how I work and how I practice. I compete at a high level. I expect high things from myself."

After injuring his groin during the Jets' 42-34 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6, Pryor was released by the team six days later.

Pryor noted he believes his injury wasn't the only reason New York let him go.

"Let's shut that one down how I was [going to be] out for five or six games," Pryor said. "I was going to miss a game, and then I got cut. So I guess, I don't know if I wasn't a part of their plan or whatever it was."

Jets head coach Todd Bowles told reporters last week that the team would "revisit" bringing Pryor back following their Week 8 game against the Chicago Bears.



Rather than give the Jets an opportunity to bring him back, Pryor signed a one-year deal with Buffalo on Wednesday.

In six games with the Jets, Pryor had 235 yards and two touchdowns on 14 receptions.