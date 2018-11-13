Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson HBO 24/7 TV Schedule and Live Stream

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/Getty Images

HBO will premiere its 24/7 The Match on Nov. 13, chronicling the lead-up to the head-to-head matchup between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson with a $9 million, winner-take-all purse at stake.

Capital One's The Match will take place on Nov. 23 and cost viewers on B/R Live, DirectTV, AT&T U-verse and other pay-per-view options $19.99. But for golf fans who want a taste of the preparations heading into the spectacle, HBO's 24/7 will have them covered.

Television subscribers will be able to watch 24/7 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO, while it will also be streamed on HBO Go and HBO Now (though it may not be available until 5 p.m. ET the next evening).

As for the event itself, it will take place at the Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas at 3 p.m. ET. The match will not be open to the public, however, with only "sponsors and VIP guests" invited to watch the spectacle in person, per Chris Chavez of SI.com.

Woods (-200) is the favorite to win the event, with Mickelson (+170) coming in as the underdog according to OddsShark.com. Lefty is more than happy to see that Woods is favored.

"I like it, the payoff on my side is very good," he told Todd Strain of NBC San Diego in late October. "I like it."

The event has certainly drummed up plenty interest around the golf world, from fans to other superstars of the sport.

"I'm sure that myself and our friends will be watching it," Jordan Spieth told Brentley Romine of GolfWeek.com on Oct. 31. "There is certainly an interest from us, yeah, especially knowing the both of them. Having them mic'd up and knowing them personally it'll be kind of extra special."

Mickelson is also eager to participate in the unique event, as he revealed to Strain:

"I'm really excited about the match. We've got three weeks, I'm working in the gym right now, then in about four days I'll get back on the golf course. I'm excited to get back on the course at Shadow Creek and play Tiger, it's a fun event. It's been great for me this off season, because it's kept me working on my game even though I'm not playing in tournaments, I've had to get my club speed up and just work on the right things, hopefully this will help not only in the match, but for a great 2019 season."

While major money will be on the line, the event will also raise money for charity, with Mickelson's manager Steve Loy telling GolfChannel.com that each golfer will donate proceeds from the event to various foundations and charities.