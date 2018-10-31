Super Bowl 53 Odds: Vikings Fall After Loss to Saints in Latest Lines

Jim Mone/Associated Press

On the heels of some marquee Week 8 results and Tuesday's trade deadline, there are some notable changes in the latest Super Bowl 53 odds.

Per OddsShark's Stephen Campbell, the Los Angeles Rams (+275, bet $100 to win $275) remain the betting favorite after their 29-27 win over the Green Bay Packers.

The New Orleans Saints got a bump thanks to their 30-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Their odds went from +800 last week to +650 heading into Week 9.

On the losing side, the Vikings' odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in February dropped from +1200 to +1600.

The AFC features four teams in the top seven, including the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs tied for the conference's best odds to win the Super Bowl at +550.

On the heels of five straight wins, the Houston Texans moved into the top 10 at +2200 odds after falling all the way down into a tie with the Dallas Cowboys at 20th (+5000) following an 0-3 start.

The Texans also made one of the most notable trade-deadline deals by acquiring wide receiver Demaryius Thomas from the Denver Broncos. It was a logical move for them after Will Fuller's season ended after tearing his ACL against the Miami Dolphins in Week 8.

Another big trade came from the Philadelphia Eagles, who boosted their receiving corps in a deal with the Detroit Lions for Golden Tate. The defending Super Bowl champions have the 10th-best odds at +2500, despite being two games behind Washington (+2800) in the loss column.

Looking ahead to Week 9, two games that will likely have a profound impact on the Super Bowl oddsmakers include an intraconference showdown between the Patriots and Green Bay Packers and a potential NFC Championship Game preview between the Rams and Saints.