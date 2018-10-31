Indianapolis Colts Take Home Week 8 Built Ford Tough Offensive Line of the Week

The Built Ford Tough Offensive Line of the Week recognizes the NFL's smartest, toughest and most capable O-lines who are in the trenches every game making sure the work gets done.

In Week 8, the Indianapolis Colts offensive line crushed the Oakland Raiders, leading to a 42-28 road victory. 

Andrew Luck threw for 3 touchdowns, and running back Marlon Mack added a pair on the ground for good measure. 



