AP Women's College Basketball Poll 2018: Notre Dame Unanimous No. 1 over UConn

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 31, 2018

COLUMBUS, OH - APRIL 01: Arike Ogunbowale #24 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is congratulated by her teammates Marina Mabrey #3, Kathryn Westbeld #33 and Jackie Young #5 after scoring the game winning basket with 0.1 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to defeat the Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs in the championship game of the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four at Nationwide Arena on April 1, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeated the Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs 61-58. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The reigning champion Notre Dame Fighting Irish received all 31 first-place votes in the Associated Press' preseason women's college basketball poll for the 2018-19 season.

The Connecticut Huskies, Oregon Ducks, Baylor Lady Bears and Louisville Cardinals round out the Top Five.

Here's a look at the complete AP poll:

1. Notre Dame (31)

2. Connecticut

3. Oregon

4. Baylor

5. Louisville

6. Mississippi State

7. Stanford

8. Oregon State

9. Maryland

10. South Carolina

T-11. Tennessee

T-11. Texas

13. Iowa

14. Georgia

15. DePaul

16. Missouri

17. NC State

18. Syracuse

19. Marquette

20. Texas A&M

21. Duke

22. South Florida

23. Arizona State

24. Cal

25. Miami (Fla.)

                                

