AP Women's College Basketball Poll 2018: Notre Dame Unanimous No. 1 over UConn

The reigning champion Notre Dame Fighting Irish received all 31 first-place votes in the Associated Press' preseason women's college basketball poll for the 2018-19 season.

The Connecticut Huskies, Oregon Ducks, Baylor Lady Bears and Louisville Cardinals round out the Top Five.

Here's a look at the complete AP poll:

1. Notre Dame (31)

2. Connecticut

3. Oregon

4. Baylor

5. Louisville

6. Mississippi State

7. Stanford

8. Oregon State

9. Maryland

10. South Carolina

T-11. Tennessee

T-11. Texas

13. Iowa

14. Georgia

15. DePaul

16. Missouri

17. NC State

18. Syracuse

19. Marquette

20. Texas A&M

21. Duke

22. South Florida

23. Arizona State

24. Cal

25. Miami (Fla.)

