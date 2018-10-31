AP Women's College Basketball Poll 2018: Notre Dame Unanimous No. 1 over UConn

AP Women's College Basketball Poll 2018: Notre Dame Unanimous No. 1 over UConnOctober 31, 2018
The reigning champion Notre Dame Fighting Irish received all 31 first-place votes in the Associated Press' preseason women's college basketball poll for the 2018-19 season.
The Connecticut Huskies, Oregon Ducks, Baylor Lady Bears and Louisville Cardinals round out the Top Five.
Here's a look at the complete AP poll:
1. Notre Dame (31)
2. Connecticut
3. Oregon
4. Baylor
5. Louisville
6. Mississippi State
7. Stanford
8. Oregon State
9. Maryland
10. South Carolina
T-11. Tennessee
T-11. Texas
13. Iowa
14. Georgia
15. DePaul
16. Missouri
17. NC State
18. Syracuse
19. Marquette
20. Texas A&M
21. Duke
22. South Florida
23. Arizona State
24. Cal
25. Miami (Fla.)
