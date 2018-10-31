Red Sox vs. Dodgers: Relive Best Highlights Before Boston's Celebration Parade

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Fans of the Boston Red Sox will experience familiar emotions Wednesday when their team parades through the city for the fourth time since 2004.

While some fanbases go through stressful championship series, Red Sox supporters have experienced 12 victories in 15 World Series contests during their recent title runs.

The latest championship side to come out of Boston never appeared to face much stress over five games against the Los Angeles Dodgers, even when the National League champion won an 18-inning Game 3.

Over the course of five games, the Red Sox produced plenty of memorable moments, with a handful coming in Games 4 and 5, when they snatched the momentum away from the Dodgers for good on their way to clinching the series.

The 2018 World Series was supposed to start off with a pitcher's duel between Boston's Chris Sale and Los Angeles' Clayton Kershaw, but the Red Sox lineup had other thoughts.

Andrew Benintendi and J.D. Martinez set the tone for the series with a pair of RBI singles in the first inning off Kershaw, who lasted four innings.

Just as the Dodgers pulled themselves back into Game 1, Eduardo Nunez delivered a three-run home run in the seventh inning to seal the victory.

In Game 2, the Red Sox did the majority of their damage at the plate in the fifth inning, with Martinez's two-run double highlighting the rally.

David Price silenced the Dodgers lineup in the second game at Fenway Park, as he gave up three hits and two earned runs over six innings in the first of two terrific starts.

Although the Dodgers came out on top in Game 3, the 18-inning marathon still produced some memorable Red Sox moments.

In the 13th inning, Nunez stole the spotlight, as his short single in front of home plate started a play in which Brock Holt scored.

Before the Dodgers tied the game in the bottom half of the 13th, Nunez put his body on the line to make an excellent catch that brought him into the stands.

A day after falling short in Game 3, the Red Sox found themselves down by four runs after a Yasiel Puig home run, but a three-run shot from Mitch Moreland and solo home run off the bat of Steve Pearce changed the course of the series.

Rafael Devers came up with the most important hit of Game 4, as his single scored Holt and gave the Red Sox a 5-4 lead.

Pearce promptly followed Devers' hit by driving in three runs on a double that set up the Red Sox to clinch in Game 5.

Pearce, who was named World Series Most Valuable Player, homered off Kershaw in the first inning of Game 5, and the Dodgers never recovered.

Pearce, Martinez and Mookie Betts all hit solo home runs to open up an advantage for Chris Sale to come in for the ninth inning and comfortably close out the contest.

As the celebrations started in the Boston locker room, the Red Sox trolled the rival New York Yankees by playing "New York, New York." It was a shot at Aaron Judge, who left Fenway Park after Game 2 of the ALDS by blaring the Yankees anthem outside the locker room.