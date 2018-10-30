Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

The two favorites to win the NFC will clash in New Orleans on Sunday when the streaking Saints (6-1) host the unbeaten Los Angeles Rams (8-0) as small home favorites at sportsbooks.

New Orleans is coming off an impressive 30-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night for its sixth straight victory while Los Angeles edged the Green Bay Packers 29-27 to stay perfect this season.

NFL point spread: This game opened as a pick'em; the total was 59 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 28.4-26.8 Saints (NFL picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or Spotify or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news.

Why the Rams can cover the spread

The Rams just keep on rolling even if they have gone just 1-3-1 against the spread in their last five games, according to the OddsShark NFL Database. The good news about being underdogs though in this situation obviously is that they simply need to win the game straight up in order to cover the number, a role they have not been in all season In fact, they have been favorites of seven points or more in each of their previous seven games.

More good news regarding this specific matchup is that Los Angeles has won three of the past four meetings SU and covered six of the last eight games in the series.

Why the Saints can cover the spread

The Saints have won 10 of their previous 11 at home, and they are on 11-3 SU and 12-2 ATS runs in their past 14 at the Superdome after playing consecutive road games. That is especially impressive when you consider New Orleans just beat Minnesota and the Baltimore Ravens away from home, not just two terrible teams that have no shot at the playoffs.

The Vikings and Ravens were both considered among the elite teams in their respective conferences going into those games, and the Saints found a way to win each of them. This is a huge game that could decide home-field advantage in the NFC.

Smart betting pick

The Rams have been tested over the past month and seen some close calls, especially last week versus the Packers. Who knows what would have happened if Ty Montgomery did not fumble for Green Bay at the end of the game since a field goal could have meant a loss for Los Angeles.

But this will be the toughest test yet, and New Orleans will not blow a chance to win this key showdown at home. Take the Saints.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone over in four of the Rams' last five games on the road vs the Saints.

The Saints are 11-3 SU and 12-2 ATS in their last 14 games at home after consecutive road games.

The Rams are 8-24-1 SU in their last 33 games on the road vs teams with winning records.

All NFL odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.