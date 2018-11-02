Stick a Fork in Them: NFL Teams That Can Already Start Looking at 2019

1 of 8

Ralph Freso/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals just picked up their second win, and both have come against the banged-up 49ers. They might manage to grab a couple more victories before season's end, but it's time for Arizona to play for the future. There's virtually no chance of catching the undefeated Los Angeles Rams in the division.

There are a few things for the Cardinals to sort out over the final eight games of the season.

Obviously, Arizona should focus on developing young players like rookie quarterback Josh Rosen and rookie receiver Christian Kirk. The Cardinals also need to evaluate veteran talent and decide which players should stick around as the youth movement continues.

Arizona didn't trade away veterans like Patrick Peterson, David Johnson or Chandler Jones before the deadline, but it may be smart to move some pieces when next year's trade period opens March 13.

The Cardinals also must see whether new offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich should own the job permanently. The offense floundered under recently fired coordinator Mike McCoy—Arizona is averaging just 13.8 points per game—and that's one of the biggest reasons the Cardinals have failed to compete this season.

In fact, the Cardinals need to evaluate coach Steve Wilks and his entire coaching staff. One-and-done coaches are rare in the NFL, but Arizona must figure out if it's on the right track.