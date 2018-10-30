Florida Man Arrested for Allegedly Throwing Sex Toy onto Field at Pats vs. Bills

Chris Cecere/Associated Press

Florida native Michael Abdallah was arrested after allegedly throwing a sex toy onto the field during Monday night's game between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills, according to Hannah Buehler of WKBW.

He was charged with disorderly conduct after being identified as the culprit by surveillance video and eyewitness accounts.

Abdallah entered a plea of not guilty and was released on bail, according to Ashley Rowe of WKBW.

While Bills fans are often known for excessive antics, throwing sex toys onto the field has somehow become a tradition during games against the Patriots. It happened for the first time in 2016, and someone followed that up with another toss in 2017.

The latest action came during the nationally televised Monday Night Football game, which certainly got the attention of many:

Bills security didn't want to let this one go, finding the alleged offender and arresting him.

Fans are usually warned before all games to not throw objects onto the field, and a Patriots fan was recently charged with disorderly conduct after throwing beer on Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

While this was a slightly different situation, the result remained the same.