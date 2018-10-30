Simms & Lefkoe: Hue Jackson Nightmare Finally Ends in Cleveland

Simms & Lefkoe
It's our Week 8 recap pod!

On today's episode of the show, the guys discuss Hue Jackson's firing, Jameis Winston's benching, Todd Gurley's decision to go down instead of score, plus much more from Week 8! 

