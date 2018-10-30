Vegas Golden Knights vs. Nashville Predators: Odds, Analysis, NHL Betting Pick

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The Vegas Golden Knights (5-5-1) will begin a two-game road trip in Nashville on Tuesday when they visit the Predators (8-3) as road underdogs at the sportsbooks. Nashville lost two of three meetings with Vegas a year ago, including 4-3 in a shootout at Bridgestone Arena in the first and a 3-0 shutout at T-Mobile Arena in the second.

NHL betting line: The Predators opened as -162 favorites (wager $162 to win $100); the total is at 5.5 goals, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NHL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 2.9-2.8, Predators (NHL picks on every game)

Why the Golden Knights can pay on the NHL lines

The Golden Knights did not play like an expansion team last season against the 2017 Western Conference champions—or anyone, for that matter—particularly showing no fear of the Predators though en route to advancing to the Stanley Cup final.

They even put backup goaltender Malcolm Subban in net for their first trip to Nashville, and he responded by stopping all six shots he faced in the shootout to go along with 41 saves before that while going up against his brother P.K. Subban for the first time ever. Vegas has also played much better lately, going 4-1-1 in its last six games after a 1-4 start.

Why the Predators can pay on the NHL lines

The Predators are off to the best start of any team in the West, better than either of their previous two seasons when they won the conference title (2016) and the Presidents' Trophy (2017). They will be extra motivated to prove that they were the best in the Western Conference last year despite falling short of a repeat trip to the Stanley Cup final.

Goalie Juuse Saros has dropped two of three between the pipes while filling in for the injured Pekka Rinne, but he blanked the Golden Knights in a 1-0 home victory on January 16.

Smart betting pick

Nashville is just 3-3 at home so far this year and has been known to have one of the best home-ice advantages in the league, much like Vegas. The Golden Knights struggled away from home during their first road trip of the season, scoring two goals or fewer in all five games en route to a 2-3 mark.

The Golden Knights have also gone 2-5 in their last seven road games dating back to the Stanley Cup final, according to the OddsShark NHL Database, and the Predators can play much better at home. Take Nashville.

NHL betting trends

Vegas is 5-10 in its last 15 games.

Vegas is 2-5 in its last seven games on the road.

Nashville is 6-2 in its last eight games.

All NHL odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark.