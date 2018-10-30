NFL Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Demaryius Thomas, LeSean McCoy and More

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The NFL season is eight weeks old, which means teams have one last chance to make big roster moves before heading into the pivotal second half of the season. The trade deadline hits 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. If the rumor mill is any indication, wide receivers are the most coveted assets, with plenty of names being thrown around as possible deadline-day targets.

In a season where quarterbacks are putting up eye-popping numbers and several teams are showing innovation in their attacks, athletic playmakers are in vogue.

At the same time, teams who have their offenses in fine working order but are looking for help on the other side of the ball may also be in the market, especially in the secondary.

Here's a look just a few of the latest trade rumors ahead of the deadline.





Demaryius Thomas and Golden Tate



The New England Patriots already made one classic Patriots trade this season, by which I mean they picked up an excellent player for seemingly very little in return. For once, it might not be working out as planned.

The Pats nabbed the talented but troubled Josh Gordon from the Cleveland Browns for a fifth-round pick, but so far the wideout has managed just 17 catches and 1 touchdown in five games. He also reportedly violated team rules this week, per NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, though he ended up starting Monday night against Buffalo anyway.

With Gordon's reported troubles, Rob Gronkowski fading and Julian Edelman only recently returning from injury, the Patriots are considering shoring up Tom Brady's options in the passing game.

According to Rapoport Denver's Demaryius Thomas and Detroit's Golden Tate are two possible options:

Thomas is having a solid if unspectacular season on a struggling Broncos team, with 36 receptions for 402 yards and three touchdowns. He's taken a back seat to Emmanuel Sanders, who has emerged as Case Keenum's favorite target. A change of scenery and a better quarterback could make Thomas very dangerous again.

At 6'3", he would give the Patriots another tall, rangy option in the passing game to possibly replace Gordon. If they want a different type of receiver, the speedy, crafty Tate could be their man.

Both wideouts are 30 years old and likely short-term rentals. Tate is in the last year of his contract. Thomas is on the books for $17.5 million in 2019, but he could be cut and only count for $3.5 million against the cap, per OverTheCap.com.

Tate might be tough to pry from Detroit, however, as noted by NFL.com's Tom Pelissero:

If the Patriots do manage to pick up another talented wide receiver this year, expect a collective groan from the rest of the league. The Gordon trade might be a low-stakes gamble that won't pay off for New England, but they could very well erase the mistake with a big move at the deadline.



LeSean McCoy

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills are a bad football team with an especially miserable offense that isn't going to get much better anytime soon. They've been held to single digits on offense three times this year, and have been shut out once. In Monday's tilt against the rival Patriots, the team hung around a while before ultimately collapsing and losing 25-6.

The Bills are not going to make a run of it this year, so it's possible they will be in sell mode on Tuesday. Veteran running back LeSean McCoy has been the subject of trade rumors this year, but it's possible the Bills will end up hanging onto him on Tuesday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, a team would have to come up with a spectacular offer to pry him out of upstate New York:

"The Bills believe that McCoy still is one of their best players, they have him under contract for next season, and they are unwilling to part with him unless another team makes an offer that would be in Buffalo's best interest, according to sources. As of Sunday morning, that appears unlikely.

Buffalo has spoken to at least three teams, but none has been willing to offer what it would take to get a deal done for McCoy, according to sources."

Monday night's showing isn't likely to boost the chances any team will bolster their offers for the speedy halfback. McCoy managed 13 yards on 12 carries against New England, and is at just 257 total yards rushing halfway through the season. With the Bills' apocalyptic situation at quarterback, teams are keying in on the McCoy and clamping down on the ground game.

Shady may have some life in him yet, as he's still proven to be effective in the receiving game (82 yards against the Patriots), but at 30 years old it's possible he's finally slowing down. He hasn't had much of a chance this season to show he can be a game-changing back, and that may keep teams from putting together the trade package necessary to get him out of a disastrous situation in Buffalo.

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

Morry Gash/Associated Press



Some teams are not as interested in bolstering their offenses at this deadline. It's the defenses that need help. According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, multiple teams, including the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs, may be interested in Green Bay Packers free safety Ha Ha Clinton Dix (in video below):

Clinton-Dix is a strong, experienced safety with great instincts and playmaking ability. The former first-round pick has made one Pro Bowl (2016), and already has three interceptions this season. He's in the last year of his contract, so he could be seen as a stop-gap solution, or if things work out really well on his new team, could end up re-signing.

The Alabama product is taking the trade-deadline buzz in stride.

“I have to look at it as an exciting moment with me being close to my second deal and teams being willing to offer trades for me. It could be a blessing in disguise,” Clinton-Dix said, per the Orlando Sentinel's Chris Hays. “With the trade deadline getting ready to come to an end tomorrow, if everything stays how it is, I’ll be back here in Green Bay ballin’ with my boys. … If not, I’ll be on to a new journey.”

Clinton-Dix is also entering his athletic prime, making him an even more enticing pickup. He would be a major addition to a team like the Chiefs, who are nearly unstoppable on offense but have come close to giving up a couple games thanks to some late-game defensive swoons.