Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings: Lineup Advice for Every Position

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The dominant forces in fantasy football have established themselves through eight weeks of play in the National Football League.

As the season moves past the halfway point, the players at the top of the positional rankings will remain the same because of how reliable they've been.

Further down the positional rankings for Week 9 are a collection of players worth taking risks on as owners try to navigate through six teams sitting out play on bye weeks.

While most positions won't be affected by the high number of open dates, there could be issues at running back, as almost one-fourth of the top-20 players at that position won't participate in Week 9.

Quarterback

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City (at Cleveland)

2. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay (at New England)

3. Drew Brees, New Orleans (vs. Los Angeles Rams)

4. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams (at New Orleans)

5. Tom Brady, New England (vs. Green Bay)

6. Deshaun Watson, Houston (at Denver)

7. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota (vs. Detroit)

8. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh (at Baltimore)

9. Matt Ryan, Atlanta (at Washington)

10. Cam Newton, Carolina (vs. Tampa Bay)

Until he consistently proves that he isn't the No. 1 fantasy quarterback, Patrick Mahomes will sit atop the positional rankings every week.

There's plenty of reason to believe Mahomes will produce one of his most successful stat lines of the season in Week 9, as he faces a Cleveland team mired in poor play.

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

The quarterbacks ranked second through fifth for Week 9 go up against each other in monster showdowns Sunday.

Based off the first heavyweight showdown the New England Patriots participated in against Kansas City, they'll be involved in a shootout with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

In the NFC clash between the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints, Jared Goff and Drew Brees should both come close to hitting the 300-yard mark through the air.

An underrated quarterback to watch in Week 9 is Carolina's Cam Newton, who faces a Tampa Bay defense that's given up 20 passing touchdowns.

Running Back

1. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams (at New Orleans)

2. Kareem Hunt, Kansas City (at Cleveland)

3. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans (vs. Los Angeles Rams)

4. James Conner, Pittsburgh (at Baltimore)

5. James White, New England (vs. Green Bay)

6. Adrian Peterson, Washington (vs. Atlanta)

7. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina (vs. Tampa Bay)

8. Philip Lindsay, Denver (vs. Houston)

9. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas (vs. Tennessee)

10. Kerryon Johnson, Detroit (at Minnesota)

11. Mark Ingram, New Orleans (vs. Los Angeles Rams)

12. Tarik Cohen, Chicago (at Buffalo)

13. Tevin Coleman, Atlanta (at Washington)

14. Chris Carson, Seattle (vs. Los Angeles Chargers)

15. Jordan Howard, Chicago (at Buffalo)

16. Nick Chubb, Cleveland (vs. Kansas City)

17. Lamar Miller, Houston (at Denver)

18. Alex Collins, Baltimore (vs. Pittsburgh)

19. Latavius Murray, Minnesota (vs. Detroit)

20. Kenyan Drake, Miami (vs. New York Jets)

What we said about Mahomes rings true with Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams, as he is the top fantasy running back until proven otherwise.

If you own Gurley or one of the other top running backs you'll be in good position to succeed in Week 9, but there are a handful of reliable options out because of byes.

With Joe Mixon, David Johnson, Saquon Barkley and Marlon Mack all off, some owners are going to have to get creative with their lineup building.

Christian McCaffrey is worth keeping an eye on because he'll benefit from Tampa Bay's poor passing defense, as he tries to open up the Buccaneers out of the backfield.

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Kareem Hunt could end up topping Gurley in fantasy points in Week 9 since he's facing a Browns rushing defense that's given up the third-most rushing yards and most rushing touchdowns in the NFL.

On the other end of the Chiefs-Browns matchup, Nick Chubb is worth a start in place of a running back on bye, as he takes on a Kansas City defense that's allowed 10 rushing touchdowns.

Wide Receiver

1. Adam Thielen, Minnesota (vs. Detroit)

2. Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh (at Baltimore)

3. Michael Thomas, New Orleans (vs. Los Angeles Rams)

4. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City (at Cleveland)

5. Julio Jones, Atlanta (at Washington)

6. Davante Adams, Green Bay (at New England)

7. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston (at Denver)

8. Emmanuel Sanders, Denver (vs. Houston)

9.. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh (at Baltimore)

10. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay (at Carolina)

11. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams (at New Orleans)

12. Brandin Cooks, Los Angeles Rams (at New Orleans)

13. Stefon Diggs, Minnesota (vs. Detroit)

14. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers (at Seattle)

15. Golden Tate, Detroit (at Minnesota)

16. Jarvis Landry, Cleveland (vs. Kansas City)

17. Julian Edelman, New England (vs. Green Bay)

18. John Brown, Baltimore (vs. Pittsburgh)

19. Doug Baldwin, Seattle (vs. Los Angeles Chargers)

20. Josh Gordon, New England (vs. Green Bay)

The Los Angeles Rams duo of Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods should benefit from Goff's accuracy against the New Orleans defense that's given up the fourth-most yards to wide receivers.

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Julio Jones and Keenan Allen should be in line for top performances for Atlanta and the Los Angeles Charges, respectively, as they'll both be fresh off bye weeks.

Since Cleveland is expected to play from behind for the majority of its matchup with Kansas City, Jarvis Landry could be a top-10 option if garbage time touchdowns come into play.

While there will be plenty of terrific showings from wide receivers, Minnesota's Adam Thielen will once again top everyone at his position.

Thielen is attempting to extend his streak of 100-yard outings to nine, and even though Detroit has the second-best passing defense, the Vikings wideout will find a way to connect with quarterback Kirk Cousins and extend his historic run for another week.

Tight End

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City (at Cleveland)

2. Rob Gronkowski, New England (vs. Green Bay)

3. George Kittle, San Francisco (vs. Oakland)

4. Austin Hooper, Atlanta (at Washington)

5. Jimmy Graham, Green Bay (at New England)

6. David Njoku, Cleveland (vs. Kansas City)

7. O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay (at Carolina)

8. Trey Burton, Chicago (at Buffalo)

9. Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota (vs. Detroit)

10. Greg Olsen, Carolina (vs. Tampa Bay)

With Philadelphia's Zach Ertz off in Week 9, there is one less reliable tight end in the fantasy mix.

Sleeper options like Evan Engram of the New York Giants, Cincinnati's C.J, Uzomah and Arizona's Ricky Seals-Jones are off the board because of byes as well, which makes the waiver market slim.

For owners not experiencing bye week troubles, Cleveland's David Njoku and Carolina's Greg Olsen should have breakout weeks against the second and third-worst defenses against tight ends.

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

On the other side of the coin, New England's Rob Gronkowski might run into a rough night against a Green Bay defense that's allowed 296 receiving yards and zero touchdowns to tight ends.

Kicker

1. Harrison Butker, Kansas City (at Cleveland)

2. Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams (at New Orleans)

3. Justin Tucker, Baltimore (vs. Pittsburgh)

4. Stephen Gostkowski, New England (vs. Green Bay)

5. Matt Prater, Detroit (at Minnesota)

6. Wil Lutz, New Orleans (vs. Los Angeles Rams)

7. Ka'imi Fairbairn, Houston (at Denver)

8. Mason Crosby, Green Bay (at New England)

9. Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh (at Baltimore)

10. Robbie Gould, San Francisco (vs. Oakland)

Most of the top options at kicker should put up their normal amount of points, as their respective offenses continue to click.

Houston's Ka'imi Fairbairn is a player to watch, as the Texans visit Denver and face the stingy Broncos defense.

Deshaun Watson and Co. could have trouble moving the football with Will Fuller out of the lineup, which means Fairbairn could be in line for more points than usual.

San Francisco's Robbie Gould is an intriguing option Thursday night since his offensive teammates have been far from competent.

Thursday's home game against Oakland could be won solely by Gould since quarterbacks Derek Carr and C.J. Beathard have 18 passing touchdowns between them through eight weeks.

Defense

1. Kansas City (at Cleveland)

2. Carolina (vs. Tampa Bay)

3. Chicago (at Buffalo)

4. Minnesota (vs. Detroit)

5. Baltimore (vs. Pittsburgh)

6. San Francisco (vs. Oakland)

7. New England (vs. Green Bay)

8. Dallas (vs. Tennessee)

9. Tennessee (at Dallas)

10. Miami (vs. New York Jets)

Kansas City's defense is an easy selection for the top ranking in Week 9, as it faces a dysfunctional Browns team with a brand-new offensive staff in place.

The Bears defense should produce impressive numbers as well, as they face an inept Buffalo offense quarterbacked by Derek Anderson.

Dallas is an intriguing team to watch defensively, as the Cowboys are coming off the bye and rank second in scoring defense.

The Cowboys' Week 9 opponent Tennessee is third in scoring defense, which means Monday night's clash at AT&T Stadium has the potential to be a defensive struggle.

