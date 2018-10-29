DeVante Parker Trade Rumors: WR Expected to Stay with Dolphins for Rest of Year

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 29, 2018

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 11: DeVante Parker #11 of the Miami Dolphins tries to avoid the tackle of Stephon Gilmore #24 of the New England Patriots in the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on December 11, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Don't expect the Miami Dolphins to move wide receiver DeVante Parker prior to Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. 

"Yeah. I do," head coach Adam Gase said when asked if he thinks Parker will still be a member of the Dolphins after Tuesday, per Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com. Wolfe noted Parker "has been the subject of trade talks dating back to training camp," but it appears those rumors won't lead to an actual move.

Parker has missed five games this season due to injuries and a coach's decision which generated headlines.

His agent, Jimmy Gould, said Gase was being dishonest about why Parker didn't play and went as far as to suggest the coach showed "incompetence," per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald:

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero (h/t Austin Knoblauch of NFL.com) reported multiple teams proceeded to reach out to the Dolphins about a potential Parker trade, but it appears as if he will be staying put. For his part, the wide receiver said Gould didn't speak for him, per Wolfe.

Parker was a first-round pick in the 2015 draft and demonstrated his upside during Thursday's loss to the Houston Texans with six catches for 134 yards. The breakout performance came at a critical time with Albert Wilson sidelined with a hip injury and Kenny Stills dealing with a groin injury.

The Dolphins are still playoff contenders at 4-4 and second place in the AFC East and will likely need Parker to continue contributing like that to challenge the likes of the 5-3 Cincinnati Bengals and 5-2 Los Angeles Chargers, among others, for a wild-card spot if they don't catch the New England Patriots in the division.

Related

    Fitzpatrick Back as Bucs QB1

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Fitzpatrick Back as Bucs QB1

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Players Who Would Benefit Most from a Trade

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Players Who Would Benefit Most from a Trade

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Baker Reportedly 'Won't Miss' Hue 😳

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Baker Reportedly 'Won't Miss' Hue 😳

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Browns Fire Hue Jackson and Todd Haley 🚨

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Browns Fire Hue Jackson and Todd Haley 🚨

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report