Fantasy Football Buy or Sell: Which Players Deserve the Week 9 Hype?

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoOctober 29, 2018

Week 8 brought massive fantasy performances for some of the league's young players. Who can you trust going forward? Watch above to see whose hype you should buy or sell heading into Week 9.

    

