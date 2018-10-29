NFL Rumors: Terrelle Pryor Considering Bills Contract After Release from Jets

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Wide receiver Terrelle Pryor is reportedly contemplating becoming a member of the Buffalo Bills.

According to Josina Anderson of ESPN, the Bills offered the Ohio State product a contract "that is currently under consideration" after he flew to Buffalo on Sunday.

This comes after Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Oct. 20 that the New York Jets released Pryor following a groin injury.

Pryor has struggled to replicate his impact in 2016 when he was a member of the Cleveland Browns as injuries have forced him to miss time. He has 14 catches for 235 yards and two touchdowns in six games this season after tallying 20 catches for 240 yards and a touchdown in nine games last season for Washington.

He flashed his potential in 2016 with 77 catches for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns, proving to be a dangerous downfield threat at 6'4".

Pryor is just 29 years old and would bolster a lackluster Bills passing attack if he can rediscover the form he demonstrated in Cleveland.

Buffalo is last in the league in passing yards per game (129.4) as Josh Allen, Derek Anderson and Nathan Peterman have all seen time at quarterback. Zay Jones (226) and Kelvin Benjamin (217) are the only two wide receivers to even have more than 100 receiving yards through seven games.

There figures to be an opportunity for Pryor to see significant playing time if he ultimately signs with the Bills.