Fantasy Football Week 9 Rankings: Rounding Up Top 50 Players

After an entertaining Week 8 short on marquee matchups, Week 9 should provide a high-scoring slate for the fantasy football world.

In addition to the juggernaut Kansas City Chiefs being in action, the Los Angeles Rams travel to face the New Orleans Saints before the New England Patriots host the Green Bay Packers.

Get ready for points.

Yes, fantasy owners must navigate a plethora of byes—the first six-team group of the year. The Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles have a weekend at home.

But with high-scoring offenses in intriguing matchups, it should be a prolific week if you have the right players. We've ranked the 50 best options for standard-scoring formats.

Top 50 Players—Week 9

1. Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC (at CLE)

2. Jared Goff, QB, LAR (at NO)

3. Tom Brady, QB, NE (vs. GB)

4. Cam Newton, QB, CAR (vs. TB)

5. Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB (at NE)

6. Drew Brees, QB, NO (vs. LAR)

7. Kirk Cousins, QB, MIN (vs. DET)

8. Alex Smith, QB, WAS (vs. ATL)

9. Todd Gurley, RB, LAR (at NO)

10. Philip Rivers, QB, LAC (at SEA)

11. Baker Mayfield, QB, CLE (vs. KC)

12. Russell Wilson, QB, SEA (vs. LAC)

13. Kareem Hunt, RB, KC (at CLE)

14. Matt Ryan, QB, ATL (at WAS)

15. Derek Carr, QB, OAK (at SF)

16. Mitch Trubisky, QB, CHI (at BUF)

17. Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU (at DEN)

18. Ben Roethlisberger, QB, PIT (at BAL)

19. Joe Flacco, QB, BAL (vs. PIT)

20. Matthew Stafford, QB, DET (at MIN)

21. Melvin Gordon, RB, LAC (at SEA)

22. Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, TB (at CAR)

23. Case Keenum, QB, DEN (vs. HOU)

24. Marcus Mariota, QB, TEN (at DAL)

25. Adrian Peterson, RB, WAS (vs. ATL)

26. Adam Thielen, WR, MIN (vs. DET)

27. Dak Prescott, QB, DAL (vs. TEN)

28. Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR (vs. TB)

29. James White, RB, NE (vs. GB)

30. Tyreek Hill, WR, KC (at CLE)

31. Robert Woods, WR, LAR (at NO)

32. Davante Adams, WR, GB (at NE)

33. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL (vs. TEN)

34. Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (at CLE)

36. Julio Jones, WR, ATL (at WAS)

37. Antonio Brown, WR, PIT (at BAL)

38. Nick Chubb, RB, CLE (vs. KC)

39. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, HOU (at DEN)

40. Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE (vs. KC)

41. Michael Thomas, WR, NO (vs. LAR)

42. Travis Kelce, TE, KC (at CLE)

43. Devin Funchess, WR, CAR (vs. TB)

44. James Conner, RB, PIT (at BAL)

45. Brandin Cooks, WR, LAR (at NO)

46. Mike Evans, WR, TB (at CAR)

47. Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (at SEA)

48. Rob Gronkowski, TE, NE (vs. GB)

49. John Brown, WR, BAL (vs. PIT)

50. Phillip Lindsay, RB, DEN (vs. HOU)

Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams

What a machine.

Through eight games, Todd Gurley has reached the end zone in every game and scored multiple touchdowns four times. Additionally, he's collected 100-plus total yards in six contests.

Not that any reasonable fantasy owner was about to bench Gurley, but the New Orleans Saints are a decent matchup for him. Five running backs have scored on New Orleans, which is also susceptible to pass-catching backs.

Even if your league doesn't use points-per-reception scoring—and we're focused on standard anyway—Gurley is headed for yet another 15-point outing against the Saints.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Are you ready for a little FitzMagic? As exciting as Ryan Fitzpatrick can be, temper those expectations this weekend as he replaces Jameis Winston in the starting lineup.

Yes, a trio of quarterbacks have eclipsed the 300-yard mark opposite the Carolina Panthers, However, three signal-callers have tossed at least two interceptions, and two others lost a fumble.

Fitzpatrick isn't exactly the safest thrower of the football, so Carolina's opportunistic defense is a slight cause for concern.

If Fitzpatrick is your best option, rest assured he's a competent fantasy scorer with decent upside.There certainly are worse players. But if you have a more favorable matchup available, saving that FitzMagic for another week is reasonable.

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Will Fuller's season-ending injury is a major letdown for a Houston Texans team riding a five-game winning streak. The speedster's absence will also put more pressure on DeAndre Hopkins to thrive.

But that means a considerable target bump is coming for Hopkins, and he's already a leader in that category anyway. Second-year quarterback Deshaun Watson has thrown at the wideout 10-plus times in five straight games.

Plus, Fuller missed the first three outings of 2017. During that stretch, Watson peppered Hopkins with 37 passes. That trend absolutely should make an appearance this year.

The Denver Broncos have already ceded 100-yard showings to four difference wideouts, so expect another strong week from Hopkins—even without the help of Fuller.

