Rolex Paris Masters 2018: Monday Tennis Scores, Results and Updated Schedule

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistOctober 29, 2018

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 29: Karen Khachanov of Russia celebrates winning his match against Filip Krajinovic of Serbia on Day 1 of the Rolex Paris Masters on October 29, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Karen Khachanov cruised through the opening round of the 2018 Rolex Paris Masters, with the improving Russian defeating Filip Krajinovic in straight sets Monday.

Roberto Bautista Agut joined Khachanov in the second round after beating American Steve Johnson.

Philipp Kohlschreiber slipped past qualifier Robin Haase in three sets and will face No. 5 seed Marin Cilic on Tuesday.

Richard Gasquet plays Denis Shapovalov in Monday's evening session.

Here are Monday's latest results from the French capital:                 

Karen Khachanov def. Filip Krajinovic 7-5, 6-2

Roberto Bautista Agut def. Steve Johnson 6-4, 7-6 (2)

Adrian Mannarino def. Ugo Humbert 6-4, 6-2

Nikoloz Basilashvili def. John Millman 6-4, 0-0 (retired)

Philipp Kohlschreiber def. (Q) Robin Haase 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-2

Joao Sousa def. Marco Cecchinato 7-5, 6-3

Damir Dzumhur def. Peter Gojowczyk 6-4, 7-6 (5)

Richard Gasquet vs. Denis Shapovalov

Frances Tiafoe vs. (Q) Nicolas Mahut

Feliciano Lopez vs. Alex de Minaur

                                  

Here's Tuesday's schedule:

Fernando Verdasco vs. Jeremy Chardy

(12) Kyle Edmund vs. Karen Khachanov

Gilles Simon vs. Lucas Pouille

Milos Raonic vs. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

(5) Marin Cilic vs. Philipp Kohlschreiber

Daniil Medvedev vs. Pablo Carreno Busta

Pierre-Hugues Herbert vs. Mikhail Kukushkin

Marton Fucsovics vs. (Q) Benoit Paire

(14) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Damir Dzumhur

Joao Sousa vs. (2) Novak Djokovic

                                   

Monday Recap

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 29: Karen Khachanov of Russia consoles Filip Krajinovic of Serbia after winning his match on Day 1 of the Rolex Paris Masters on October 29, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Khachanov was forced to fight back in the opening set against Serbian talent Krajinovic, but the world No. 18 impressively closed out the match.

Krajinovic held a 5-3 advantage at one stage in the first set, but his opponent was resolute as he denied set point.

Khachanov pushed on to win the opener 7-5 and cantered into the next round as he took the final set with ease.

Krajinovic's serve had matched the Russian's, but the Serb couldn't find his rhythm to capture vital points.

No. 12 seed Edmund will now meet Khachanov in a mouthwatering tie Tuesday.

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 29: Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain plays a forehand against Steve Johnson of United States during Day 1 of the Rolex Paris Masters on October 29, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Johnson was always one step behind Agut in their battle, with the Spaniard edging out the world No. 36.

The American has always faltered in his matches against Agut, and it was a repeat performance as the 30-year-old prevailed 6-4, 7-6 (2).

No. 14 seed Tsitsipas will meet Dzumhur in the next round. Dzumhur was too strong for Gojowczyk, claiming their contest in straight sets.

Dzumhur was clinical on his first serve, winning 85 per cent of his points, with Gojowczyk struggling to keep the pace despite a valiant effort.

Related

    Nadal & Djokovic to wait on Saudi exhibition decision

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Nadal & Djokovic to wait on Saudi exhibition decision

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Roger Federer seals 99th tournament victory with ninth Swiss Indoors title

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Roger Federer seals 99th tournament victory with ninth Swiss Indoors title

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Champion Federer to face Copil in Basel final

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Champion Federer to face Copil in Basel final

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    WTA Finals: Sloane Stephens v Karolina Pliskova – live!

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    WTA Finals: Sloane Stephens v Karolina Pliskova – live!

    James Piercy
    via the Guardian