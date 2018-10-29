Waiver Wire Week 9: Ryan Fitzpatrick, David Moore Highlight Pickups to Know

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Week 9 waiver wire might be the most interesting to date.

It's a wideout-heavy week but offers a little bit of something for everyone, including the resurgence of a certain Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback after most thought he was dead in the water.

Nothing unusual about it though, as the normal ebbs and flows of a lengthy NFL season continue to provide fantasy owners with opportunities to cover for poor drafting and injuries out of their control.

Here's a look at the top waiver targets of the week, with each ownership percentage sure to rise in a hurry. As always, prioritize need unless the upside of a certain add is downright overwhelming.

Week 9 Waiver-Wire Targets

Blake Bortles, QB, JAX (26 percent owned)

Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, TB (6 percent owned)

Devontae Booker, RB, DEN (4 percent owned)

Nyheim Hines, RB, IND (32 percent owned)

David Moore, WR, SEA (3 percent owned)

Josh Reynolds, WR, LAR (1 percent owned)

DJ Moore, WR, CAR (15 percent owned)

Jack Doyle, TE, IND (23 percent owned)

Ed Dickson, TE, SEA (1 percent owned)

Gary Landers/Associated Press

The beard is back.

Ryan Fitzpatrick entered the Buccaneers eventual Week 8 loss after so-called starter Jameis Winston gifted the Cincinnati Bengals four interceptions, the finale a pick-six. All Fitzpatrick did was rattle off 19.56 points on 15 attempts, tossing two touchdowns.

The comparison between the two isn't even close:

Remember, Fitzpatrick is the guy who tallied 28.14 or more points over his first three games of the season with a high of 42.28. He's clearly established a floor of about 20 points per game most times out because he has to match the awfulness of his defense.

It is impossible to believe the Buccaneers would go back to Winston at this point, not after so many picks thrown right into defender's guts. Fitzpatrick takes better care of the football and is a better fit in the offensive system, making him a golden streaming option every week out.

Devontae Booker, RB, DEN (4 percent owned)

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

The rare owner who scooped up Devontae Booker looks good right now.

Booker got the nod in place of an injured Royce Freeman over the weekend and despite watching Phillip Lindsay get more touches, posted a smooth 12.1 points, turning just nine carries into 78 yards.

For owners, the hope has to be that Booker continues to see work in the coming weeks if Freeman has to miss more time. There isn't a scenario besides outright injury where he takes more touches than Lindsay, but it is tough sledding at the position this week.

If Freeman misses again, Booker gets to go to work against a Houston defense in Week 9 that has allowed six double-digit outings to opposing running backs so far. Those owners who take the risk here might get lucky, as Booker's effective running over the weekend might convince the coaches to give him more looks no matter what happens with Freeman.

David Moore, WR, SEA (3 percent owned)

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

Those owners asking "who?" are already behind the eight ball.

David Moore of the Seattle Seahawks clearly isn't a fluke, as he has three straight trips to double digits, two of those above the 17-point mark. This includes his catching all four of his targets for 97 yards and a score in Week 8, setting him at 17.7 points.

Not bad for the 2017 seventh-round pick.

Longtime fantasy footballers will point out this pace isn't sustainable, which might be true when it comes to Moore's touchdown numbers. But he's climbing the Seahawks' target totals list in a sprint and doesn't show any signs of slowing down after gaining the trust of Russell Wilson and the coaching staff.

Owners with a general interest in winning games will want to take a look, as this percentage is about to take a massive jump.

Josh Reynolds, WR, LAR (1 percent owned)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

That was fast.

With Cooper Kupp injured, Josh Reynolds came in for the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8 and turned five targets into three catches for 42 yards and a pair of scores, good for 17.5 points.

In other words, Reynolds is doing exactly what the Rams intended when they took him in the fourth round of the 2017 draft. And owners shouldn't expect Kupp to come back and contribute in a major way in the next week or so, not while Reynolds is productive and he's working back from a knee sprain.

Which is excellent news for owners in need of a short-term burst—Reynolds and the Rams next take on the New Orleans Saints, owners of the defense coughing up the most points on average to opposing wideouts.

Maybe Reynolds heads back to fantasy purgatory when Kupp returns, but so go the ebbs and flows. For now, he's a must-own player for owners with a lack of production at the position.