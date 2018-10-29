NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Top Names Before 2018 Deadline

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Who says the NFL trade deadline doesn't stack up to its baseball and basketball counterparts?

There have already been multiple noteworthy trades in advance of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, including the moving of wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Oakland Raiders to the Dallas Cowboys.

The trades aren't done if the abundance of rumors across the league are any indication. Here is a look at some of the latest buzz.

Patriots Reportedly Eyeing Another Wide Receiver Trade

The New England Patriots already gave Tom Brady another weapon when they traded for wide receiver Josh Gordon, but they could look to add another pass-catcher.

According to Michael Giardi of NFL Network, the defending AFC champions have discussed Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas as a potential target. Giardi noted Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was the one who drafted him when he was the head coach for the Broncos.

Thomas is a four-time Pro Bowler who won a Super Bowl with Denver and surpassed 1,000 receiving yards five years in a row from 2012 through 2016. He tallied 949 receiving yards last year but has struggled some in 2018 with Case Keenum throwing him the ball.

He has just 402 receiving yards through eight games, but playing with Brady would surely cure his woes.

Defenses wouldn't be able to unleash double teams as consistently on tight end Rob Gronkowski if Gordon, Thomas, Julian Edelman and running back James White went out for passes on any given third down. Throw in arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history, and stopping the Patriots suddenly becomes an even more daunting task.

They have to trade for Thomas first, but the thought is surely worrisome for AFC contenders.

Chandler Jones Could be on Way Out

The Arizona Cardinals are going nowhere fast at 2-6 and could enter rebuilding mode by moving some of their pieces.

Albert Breer of The MMQB said he had the "sense" defensive end Chandler Jones was the Cardinal commanding the most trade interest around the league. Breer went on to say Jones "may be the third-best pass-rusher in football right now behind only Khalil Mack and Von Miller" and called a contract set to pay him $6.6 million the rest of 2018 and $48 million combined the next three years "affordable."

It is no wonder teams are interested in Jones seeing how he is a two-time Pro Bowler who already has 6.5 sacks this year after tallying an incredible 17 last year as a First Team All-Pro selection.

Jones is also only 28 years old and would provide a significant pass-rushing boost to a number of playoff contenders (Patriots, New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins, Washington, Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans) who entered play Sunday tied for 20th or worse in total sacks.

If Arizona believes it will take a handful of years to become a contender again, trading Jones and receiving a number of draft picks in return—like the Oakland Raiders did with Mack—makes some sense.

However, he is under contract through the 2021 campaign and is still in his prime. Breer said the Cardinals "told suitors that he is absolutely not available," so all that interest may be for naught.

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix's Days in Green Bay May be Numbered

The 3-3-1 Green Bay Packers have been notably inconsistent this season and could move a significant piece of their secondary.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is on the trade block. Breer echoed that sentiment, although he pointed out "it's not that he's fallen out of favor" but rather is in a contract season on a team with secondary depth.

Moving him now would save the Packers from an eventual contract decision for the safety who turns 26 years old in December.

While he's been a solid piece for Green Bay since it selected him with a first-round pick in 2014, it's not as if the team's defense has been lights-out with him seeing how Football Outsiders' defense-adjusted value over average ranked the unit 24th in the league, as of Sunday.

He is yet to miss a game in his career and has three interceptions this year.

Clinton-Dix would give a contender a durable safety with playoff experience if Green Bay elected to trade him before the deadline.