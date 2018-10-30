The Definitive Moments of Tiger Woods' and Phil Mickelson's Careers

0 of 10

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

"Let's get ready to tee offfffffff!"

Just when you thought high-profile pay-per-view circuses were solely the domain of the Floyd Mayweather Jr./Conor McGregor set, golfing stalwarts Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are begging to differ.

The decades-long rivals will get together on Nov. 23—the Friday after Thanksgiving—for a one-on-one competition in which the winner over 18 holes at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas will pocket a cool $9 million.

"The Match: Tiger vs. Phil," as it's being labeled, will go for $19.99 via a handful of providers, including B/R Live, and the competition will include side challenges for closest to the pin and longest drive, among others.

No tickets will be sold to attend the match, and both players will donate some of the largesse to charity, according to Golf Channel. Mickelson will send funds to both the Las Vegas Shriners and Children of the 58, a foundation he started to benefit children of victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas last year.

Woods, meanwhile, will donate to his own foundation and other local entities.

Needless to say, the two men have dominated both the domestic and world golf scenes over the past 20-plus years, and their declaration of friendly PPV war on each other seems a fitting time to recap the 10 collective moments that have thus far defined their Hall of Fame careers.

