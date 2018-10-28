Eric Reid Talks Malcolm Jenkins Criticism, Last Year's Meeting with NFL Owners

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

One week after feuding with Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid explained himself after Sunday's win over the Baltimore Ravens:

"The NFL used him to change the anthem policy, to force an end to the protest, to satisfy its sponsors...and probably also to satisfy the President of the United States," Reid said of Jenkins.

This comes after Reid called the Eagles veteran a "sellout," per David Newton of ESPN.

The anger seemed to boil over between the two before last week's game, when Reid had to be held back during the coin toss:

Now, it appears his reasoning was based on Jenkins' Players Coalition and his actions surrounding it.

Reid was upset at the timing, where reports of the NFL finalizing a $90 million deal toward social justice causes was followed days later by the changes to the anthem policy.

He also noted the meeting with owners appeared to be little more than just improving imagery.

Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula allegedly said they needed a "black figurehead" to fix the situation.

"Just make sure you tell your comrades to stop that protesting business," Houston Texans owner Bob McNair allegedly added.

Reid removed himself from the Players Coalition after that, but Jenkins stopped his protest for the rest of the season.