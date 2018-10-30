The Blockbuster MLB Trades We Want to See This Offseason

1 of 8

G Fiume/Getty Images

As weird as it sounds, the Colorado Rockies desperately need hitting to go with their pitching.

Their offense featured only three (Nolan Arenado, Trevor Story and Charlie Blackmon) above-average regulars in 2018. That was apparent away from Coors Field, as they mustered a .665 OPS and 4.1 runs per game on the road.

The Rockies have a particularly strong need for offense at first base. Since an intradivision trade for Paul Goldschmidt is probably out of the question, a deal for Jose Abreu would be the next-best thing.

Though the Chicago White Sox have been loath to part with the veteran slugger, there's writing on the wall that they can't avoid it. They're still rebuilding, so it makes sense to cash in Abreu before he reaches free agency after 2019.

In Colorado, Abreu could help the Rockies make a push in the National League West race. In addition to an .869 OPS and 146 home runs in five major league seasons, he has gap power that's ideal for Coors Field.

To get him, the Rockies could center a deal around one of their top prospects (e.g., RHP Peter Lambert or INF Garrett Hampson) or even Jon Gray, who needs a change of scenery.