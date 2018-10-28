NFL Scores Week 8: Results, Standings and Top Fantasy Stars from AFC, NFC Games

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Week 8 of the 2018 NFL regular season is here. And that means plenty of teams, both real and fantasy, are starting to separate themselves from the crowd.

The same can be said of players. This season has given us several consistent stars for fantasy purposes. But each week still offers surprises too. We saw both in Week 8.

The biggest star (in terms of fantasy points) from every game can be found below, as well as up-to-date standings.

Week 8 NFL Scores, Fantasy Stars Away Score Home Fantasy Star Dolphins 23-42 Texans Deshaun Watson 16-of-20, 239 yds, 5 TD, 14 rush yds Eagles 24-18 Jaguars Carson Wentz 21-of-30, 286 yds, 3 TD, INT, 28 rush yds Jets 10-24 Bears Mitchell Trubisky 16-of-29, 220 yds, 2 TD, 51 rush yds Buccaneers Bengals Seahawks 28-14 Lions Marvin Jones 7 rec, 117 yds, 2 TD Broncos Chiefs Redskins Giants Browns Steelers Ravens Panthers Standard Scoring Format

Week 8 Standings AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West 1 Patriots (5-2) Steelers (4-2-1) Texans (5-3) Chiefs (7-1) 2 Dolphins (4-4) Bengals (5-3) Titans (3-4) Chargers (5-2) 3 Jets (3-5) Ravens (4-4) Jaguars (3-5) Broncos (3-5) 4 Bills (2-5) Browns (2-5-1) Colts (2-5) Raiders (1-5) NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West 1 Redskins (5-2) Vikings (4-2-1) Saints (5-1) Rams (7-0) 2 Eagles (4-4) Packers (3-2-1) Panthers (5-2) Seahawks (4-3) 3 Cowboys (3-4) Bears (4-3) Falcons (3-4) Cardinals (1-6) 4 Giants (1-7) Lions (3-4) Buccaneers (3-4) 49ers (1-6) NFL

Deshaun Watson

On Thursday Night Football, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson broke out of a slump in a big way, racking up 34 fantasy points in a 42-23 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Watson went 16-of-20 for 239 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also picked up an extra point by rushing for 14 yards.

The NFL shared highlights of the monster performance:

Watson is now averaging 19.8 fantasy points per game, 13th among quarterbacks this season. But he's struggled with consistency. He has as many games (three) under 15 fantasy points as he does over 25.

And with wide receiver Will Fuller out for the season with a torn ACL, Watson's now down one of his most explosive playmakers. That could make things difficult against the next three defenses Houston will face. The Denver Broncos, Washington Redskins and Tennessee Titans have an average rank of eighth in points allowed per game.

Adrian Peterson

Adrian Peterson, with over a decade of starting running back mileage and a serious knee injury in his history, is still putting up monster games.

This is the Washington Redskins running back's age-33 season. And after Sunday's 149 rushing yards, Peterson's up to 587 yards on the ground this season. John Riggins (1984 and 1983) has the only two age-33 (or older) seasons with more rushing yards through seven games.

In addition to the yards, Peterson also scored Washington's only two touchdowns. The NFL posted video of the late-game 64-yarder that almost doubled his fantasy total:

Peterson is defying convention with games like this, but he's bound to have off-weeks from time to time, as well. The ability to randomly top 20 (which he's now done three times) should be enough to keep him in plenty of lineups, though.

James Conner

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner continues to make Le'Veon Bell's holdout look worse every week.

In the Pittsburgh Steelers 33-18 win over the Cleveland Browns, Conner went for 146 rushing yards and two touchdowns, one of which can be seen on the NFL's timeline:

Conner's top five among running backs in fantasy points per game. His average of 21 is comfortably better than the 17.1 Bell put up last year.

Cam Newton

The Carolina Panthers scored all over the Baltimore Ravens in a 36-21 win Sunday. And Cam Newton was responsible for a huge chunk of those points.

He went 21-of-29 for 219 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He added another 52 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

The NFL shared highlights of the performance:

After racking up 27 fantasy points in this one, Newton is now averaging 24 a game. That number ranks fourth among quarterbacks this season.

Unless otherwise noted, stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference or ESPN.com.