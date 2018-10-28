Red Sox vs. Dodgers: Game 5 Time, TV Info, Live Stream and More

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox are in the position that many thought they would be in as the World Series started. After beating the Los Angeles Dodgers by a 9-6 margin in Game 4, they have a 3-1 lead and are one game away from winning the 2018 World Series.

The Red Sox will try to finish off the Dodgers in Game 5 Sunday night at 8:15 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium. The game will be televised by Fox.

World Series Schedule

Tuesday: Boston 8, Los Angeles 4

Wednesday: Boston 4, Los Angeles 2

Friday: Los Angeles 3, Boston 2 (18 innings)

Saturday: Boston 9, Los Angeles 6; Boston leads 3-1.

Sunday: Red Sox at Dodgers, 8:15 p.m. ET

October 30 (if necessary): Dodgers at Red Sox, 8:09 p.m. ET

October 31 (if necessary): Dodgers at Red Sox, 8:09 p.m. ET

All World Series games will be televised by Fox.

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

They may be on the edge of their fourth World Series title since 2004, but it was anything but easy. The Red Sox were coming off a brutal 18-inning 3-2 defeat in Game 3, and their offense had been lifeless through six innings against 38-year-old Dodger lefty Rich Hill.

The Dodgers starter had given up just one hit in the game, but L.A. manager Dave Roberts took him out with a runner on first and one out in the seventh. That turned out to be a pivotal moment.

Los Angeles had broken through in the bottom of the sixth inning. The game had been scoreless up to that point, as Eduardo Rodriguez had held the Dodgers to two hits. L.A. got on the board when catcher Christian Vazquez's relay throw to first base went up the line for an error as he tried to complete a double play, and Yasiel Puig added a three-run homer.

That blow to left field had the feel of a back-breaker since the Boston offense had been sleeping. But Mitch Moreland turned that around with a three-run home run off Ryan Madson in the top of the seventh inning. That shot deep into the right-field bleachers breathed life into the Red Sox dugout.

Joe Kelly blunted the Dodgers in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the Red Sox came to bat in the eighth inning against Los Angeles closer Kenley Jansen. A day after giving up a tying home run to Jackie Bradley Jr., he did the same to Steve Pearce.

"That's a good team over there," Jansen explained after the game on the MLB Network postgame broadcast. "I made one mistake yesterday and one mistake today, and they hit them."

Kelly fired another scoreless inning in the bottom of the eighth, and the Red Sox went to work in the ninth. Brock Holt got things started with a one-out double that he sliced down the left field line, and Rafael Devers lined a single to center that scored the go-ahead run.

Mookie Betts followed with a walk, and Andrew Benintendi had an infield single before Pearce unloaded the bases with a three-run double to right center. Xander Bogaerts drove in Pearce with a single.

Craig Kimbrel was shaky in the ninth, giving up a two-run homer to Kike Hernandez, but the Red Sox wiped their collective brow and took home the win when Cody Bellinger flew out to Benintendi to end the game.

Pearce credited the Red Sox's pitching for giving the team a chance while the offense struggled in Game 3 and the first six innings of Game 4.

"Our offense went silent for about 20-plus innings, but our pitchers did a great job," Pearce told MLB Network reporter Heidi Watney. "Then we came to life, and it was a great team win. We still have one more win to go."

The Red Sox were expected to send Chris Sale to the mound in Game 5, but Red Sox manager Alex Cora revealed in his postgame press conference that David Price would get the ball and oppose Clayton Kershaw of the Dodgers.

Cora mentioned the change as he was leaving the press conference, but he came back to explain that he thought Price would have the better matchup and that Sale would pitch in Game 6 if necessary.

Price has been solid in his two World Series outings, as he started in Game 2 and pitched in relief in Game 3. He has allowed four hits and two runs while striking out five and walking four.

Kershaw was shaky in Game 1, giving up seven hit and five runs (all earned) in 4.0 innings. He struck out five and walked three.

The left-hander has been the ace of the Dodgers' staff for years, and while he has lost some velocity in recent years, he should have enough to rise to the occasion.

The Red Sox will challenge him and fight hard to win the World Series in Dodger Stadium, but it is going to be difficult to beat the Los Angeles ace at his home ballpark.