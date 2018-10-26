J.D. Martinez, Christian Yelich Named 2018 AL, NL Hank Aaron Award Winners

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez and Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich were named the winners of the American League and National League Hank Aaron Award, respectively, on Friday.

According to Major League Baseball, the Hank Aaron Award is given to the best offensive performer in each league:

Martinez hit .330 with 43 home runs and an MLB-leading 130 RBI during the regular season, while Yelich hit an NL-best .326 with 36 homers and 110 RBI.

In his first season with the Red Sox, Martinez narrowly missed winning the American League Triple Crown, as he finished second in batting average to teammate Mookie Betts (.346) and second in home runs to Oakland Athletics DH Khris Davis (48).

Martinez is among the leading candidates to win the AL MVP award, but he may find it difficult to beat out Betts since the latter is so strong defensively.

Meanwhile, Yelich is the front-runner to win the NL MVP. Like Martinez, Yelich came close to winning a Triple Crown, as he finished two home runs behind Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado and one RBI behind Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez for the National League leads.

Yelich enjoyed a career year after getting traded to Milwaukee from the Miami Marlins as part of their roster purge.

While Yelich and the Brewers fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series, Martinez and the Red Sox are playing for the World Series.

The Hank Aaron Award was established in 1999.

Martinez is the fourth different Red Sox player to win it, joining Manny Ramirez, David Ortiz and Kevin Youkilis.

The only Brewers player to win the award prior to Yelich was Prince Fielder in 2007.