Marine Corps Marathon 2018: Route, Course Map, Times, Event Details

Jose Luis Magana/Associated Press

The 43rd annual Marine Cops Marathon will take place on Sunday morning. The 26.2-mile route through the nation's capital will begin at 7:55 a.m. ET between the Pentagon and the Arlington National Cemetery.

The marathon's official website provided some further details on the start of the race:

“One of the largest marathons in the world starts with the blast of the M2A1 Howitzer at 7:55 a.m., sending runners on a mission to 'charge the district, beat the bridge and take the Iwo.' The MCM promises a spectacular start with the color guard, national anthem, special guests and international flags from all nations represented in the field.”

Runners of the marathon should be starting the race in partly cloudy conditions on Sunday morning, with the day's high being 60 degrees Fahrenheit and a low of 48.

The course map can be found here.

Nicknamed the "Marathon of the Monuments," runners will, according to the website:

"Begin the run situated between the Pentagon and Arlington National Cemetery, continue through Rosslyn before journeying into the District to tour Georgetown and the National Mall on the way to 'beating the bridge.' Enter Arlington and pass the Pentagon, tour Crystal City, and finish uphill (you read that right) at the Marine Corps War Memorial."

More event details and a schedule for the weekend, as well as the day of the race, can be found on the website.

If you're not participating in the race and live in D.C., take a look at the list of road closures posted by Arlingtonva.us: