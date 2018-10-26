Ford Offensive Line of the Week: Interview with Colts OL Ryan Kelly

The Indianapolis Colts took home the Ford Offensive Line of the Week Award for Week 7 of the NFL season.

Simms & Lefkoe Podcast host Adam Lefkoe talked to offensive lineman Ryan Kelly about the Colts' 37-5 win over the Buffalo Bills.

